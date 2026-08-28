'Motherhood and elite-level sports are entirely compatible' - Sandra Alonso targets Paris-Roubaix, returning after childbirth and storming the Spanish club scene

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The Spanish rider has signed with Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi for 2027

Sandra Alonso (Sprint Cycling)
Sandra Alonso returns to the pro peloton in 2027 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling)

After leaving the professional peloton in 2025 to have her first child, Sandra Alonso will return in 2027 having signed a single-season deal with the Spanish ProTeam, Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi.

Alonso rode for a variety of teams between 2018 and the spring of 2025, spending the final four of those years with the WorldTour Ceratizit team and riding her last race with the German squad last April. Now, after a successful return with the Eneicat-Be Call club team, she has been snapped up by her home squad.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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