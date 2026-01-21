'It's been a crazy five-year journey, but I made it' – How Mattia Gaffuri finally turned professional with Picnic-PostNL

Italian rider steps up from amateur ranks at 26 in a MoneyBall signing for Dutch WorldTour team

Mattia Gaffuri (Picnic-PostNL)
Mattia Gaffuri (Picnic-PostNL) (Image credit: Patrick Brunt/Picnic-PostNL)

Mattia Gaffuri has finally made it. The 26-year-old Italian will race as a professional at WorldTour level with Picnic-PostNL in 2026 after five years of chasing his dreams.

Gaffuri raced as an under-23 rider in Italy, was successful in gravel races and twice made it to the final of the Zwift Academy, but never secured the coveted place with a team in cycling's top division.

"Once we got in contact and looked at his data, that only confirmed what we’d seen; his numbers are outstanding."

Debut at the UAE Tour, then Strade Bianche and perhaps the Giro d'Italia

VARESE, ITALY - OCTOBER 07: Mattia Gaffuri of Italy and Team Polti VisitMalta competes during the 104th Tre Valli Varesine 2025 a 200.3km one day race from Busto Arsizio to Varese on October 07, 2025 in Varese, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Mattia Gaffuri raced as a stagiaire with Polti-VisitMalta in the final months of 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gaffuri will make his WorldTour debut at the UAE Tour in mid-February and then ride Strade Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico with Picnic-PostNL.

Strade Bianche will be a key race in Gaffuri's spring. He has the gravel skills and climbing ability for the tough Tuscan course, with his performances in March also deciding if he will be part of the Picnic-PostNL team that will back Max Poole in the Giro d'Italia. Gaffuri rode the Under 23 Giro in 2021 but has never raced longer than a weeklong stage race at the Continental level.

"It'll be cool to ride Strade Bianche, but it's one thing racing gravel against gravel privateers and another against Tadej Pogačar and the pro Classic riders," Gaffuri explained.

"I think the team wants to accelerate my pro skill learning by throwing me into some tough races, with the hope I can then do better in other races.

"I will have to earn my spot in the Giro squad because there are a lot of great talents in the team. Max Poole is capable of doing really, really good this year and hopefully I will be able to be there and help him."

Gaffuri has been training hard in Calpe for his debut and can't hide his emotions.

"There's a lot of excitement. It's also a little bit scary, thinking that in a few weeks I would be thrown to the wolves," he joked.

"But I'm older than most of the guys who turn pro, so it should be OK. It'll be really important to experience as much as possible and really learn fast. I think it's something that I can do.

"I know that it's important to fail, to struggle in races, learn and become better. That's my main goal for 2026. The team has faith in me because they gave me a two-year contract, so I think I will have time to grow in the first year, and hopefully be able to show something, some potential in the future."

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

