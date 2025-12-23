Oscar Onley signs for Ineos Grenadiers, cutting short Picnic PostNL contract after Tour de France breakthrough

Onley will no longer be in Picnic PostNL colours in 2026

Scottish rider Oscar Onley has signed for Ineos Grenadiers for 2026, prematurely ending his contract with Picnic PostNL in a very late season move.

Onley was under contract with Picnic PostNL until the end of 2027 – though, notably, his contract was not publicly extended or renegotiated after his success this year – but under current UCI rules, mid-contract moves can take place if both parties and the UCI agree. Such moves often involve a buy-out fee.

"I grew up watching Geraint, Dave and the team dominate the sport and put cycling on the map in the UK, so I am really proud to be joining the Grenadiers on a long-term deal, which will also mean racing for a British team when the Tour de France departs from Scotland in 2027," Onley said in the Ineos announcement.

"I want to thank Team Picnic PostNL for all their support, I'm really proud of what we have achieved together. I'll miss my friends in the team and hold the memories made with them close, and I know I'll face tough competition from the next generation of talent they develop in the years to come."

Ineos' new Head of Racing, the now-retired Geraint Thomas, sees Onley's signing as a new chapter for the team. "Our whole team has worked really hard over the winter to refocus and reset our ambition, changing our structures and processes to help us deliver against our goals. Oscar fits naturally with this project – and I'm confident the new system we're building will help him achieve his absolute best."

Still only 23, Onley had a break-out year in 2025, finishing fourth overall at the Tour de France, and being a large part of Picnic PostNL's successes, but they weren't able to hold off the advances of rival teams, with Ineos Grenadiers successfully securing the young rider's signature.

"Oscar's performance in 2025 has been incredible," Thomas said. "I rode my first Tour when I was 21, so to see what he achieved at this year's Tour at just 22 was super impressive. The way he rides and understands a race is mature beyond his years – he's a proper racer. I can't wait to work with him – at his age there's still loads of headroom."

The news is not entirely surprising, with rumours around Onley's future brewing for some time, and only fuelled by his confirmation to Cyclingnews at the start of December that is future was still "up in the air".

He then did not attend Picnic PostNL team camp as his future was undecided, but his destination for 2026 is now known.

Picnic PostNL head coach Rudi Kemna credited the team for Onley's progression in the team's announcement that they had reached an agreement to terminate the contract.

"Our team is all about getting the most out of our riders, and we have a credible track record of doing so. What Oscar has achieved this year is testament to that.

"We of course would have loved to have kept Oscar but knowing the young riders in our team and those coming through our Development program, we're confident that the next generation is on the brink of becoming world-class riders."