Oscar Onley signs for Ineos Grenadiers, cutting short Picnic PostNL contract after Tour de France breakthrough

Scottish rider completes British team's line-up for 2026 after Dutch squad fail to hold off rival offers

Team Picnic PostNL’s British rider Oscar Onley looks on from the sign-in podium ahead of the 119th edition of the Giro di Lombardia (Tour of Lombardy), a 238km cycling race from Como to Bergamo on October 11, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Onley will no longer be in Picnic PostNL colours in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scottish rider Oscar Onley has signed for Ineos Grenadiers for 2026, prematurely ending his contract with Picnic PostNL in a very late season move.

Onley was under contract with Picnic PostNL until the end of 2027 – though, notably, his contract was not publicly extended or renegotiated after his success this year – but under current UCI rules, mid-contract moves can take place if both parties and the UCI agree. Such moves often involve a buy-out fee.

Ineos' new Head of Racing, the now-retired Geraint Thomas, sees Onley's signing as a new chapter for the team. "Our whole team has worked really hard over the winter to refocus and reset our ambition, changing our structures and processes to help us deliver against our goals. Oscar fits naturally with this project – and I'm confident the new system we're building will help him achieve his absolute best."

