'He's close to 2022' – Wout van Aert ominously nears peak shape ahead of World Championships as he relishes high workload at Vuelta a España

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'It's a conflict of interest because I want the boys from home to be successful, but if he wins Worlds, I don't think I could say how happy I would be for him' says stage winner Brennan

PALOS DEMatthew Brennan and Wout Van Aert react after the La Vuelta a España stage 16
Wout van Aert (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have said Wout van Aert is nearing his previous world-beating top form from the 2022 Tour de France as he continues to impress at the Vuelta a España, guiding Matthew Brennan to a fourth stage win on debut and the team's sixth at the race with an imperious lead-out.

Fittingly, by winning their sixth stage on Tuesday, Visma matched their previous best haul of stage wins from a Grand Tour, also winning six at the '22 Tour, and at the Giro d'Italia earlier this year, with Jonas Vingegaard taking five of them.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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