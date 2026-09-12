'The ambition is victory' – French teams announced for Montreal World Championships with Paul Seixas and Célia Gery taking leadership roles

The French squads for the Road World Championships in Montreal, Canada, have been announced, with Paul Seixas and Célia Gery leading the charge at the head of the men's and women's teams.

19-year-old Seixas will take on the elite men's road race for the second time in his career after finishing 13th in Rwanda last year. The Frenchman, who took bronze in the UEC Road European Championships a week later, has enjoyed a stunning season, with standout results including wins at La Flèche Wallonne, Itzulia Basque Country, and fourth at the Tour de France.

"The ambition is victory," French coach Thomas Voeckler told L'Equipe. "I would have said the same thing even if Pogačar had been there, though I would have believed it a little less.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

"We're not favourites, but we still have a rider who's not just any rider, one of those guys who can look any other rider straight in the eye."

Seixas will be accompanied by two Decathlon CMA CGM teammates in the squad in the form of Nicolas Prodhomme and Jordan Labrosse

Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal-Quick Step), Pavel Sivakov (UAE Emirates-XRG), Alex Baudin (EF Education-EasyPost), Bruno Armirail (Visma-Lease a Bike) are also part of the lineup, while the participation of another Visma rider, Louis Barré, remains in doubt following a crash at the GP de Québec.

The French women's lineup won't feature Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, who will "take the time to rest and recover for the remainder of the season" ahead of the 2027 campaign, her Visma-Lease a Bike team said.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Contrary to what has been reported, Pauline is not disinterested in the French team; she remains motivated and proud to wear the jersey," national coach Paul Brousse told L'Equipe.

"Her team had identified three key events in her season: the Ardennes Classics, the Tour de France, and possibly the European and World Championships at the end of the season. After the Tour, she and her team decided not to resume training and competition."

Instead, 20-year-old Célia Gery will lead the way for France. She has impressed this season in supporting Demi Vollering to Giro and Tour victories as well as winning Brabantse Pijl and the French road title.

She'll be joined in the team by FDJ United-SUEZ teammates Juliette Berthet, Marie Le Net, Léa Curinier and Evitz Muzic as well as Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) and Maëva Squiban (UAE Team L'IMAD).

"The plan is to play our cards right, to create favourable race moves," said Brousse.

"There won't be a single leader; we'll rely on our teamwork. Facing us is Demi Vollering, who is having an exceptional season and is really focused on the World Championships.

"The Dutch team will be a force to be reckoned with in the race, and we'll have to disrupt them with the help of teams like Belgium and Italy."

For unbeatable coverage across road, gravel and tech, subscribe to Cyclingnews. You'll get comprehensive race coverage of La Vuelta a España, subscriber-exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.