'The ambition is victory' – French teams announced for Montreal World Championships with Paul Seixas and Célia Gery taking leadership roles

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Pauline Ferrand-Prévot not in the lineup after ending her season early

LE BOURG D&#039;OISANS, FRANCE - JULY 25: Paul Seixas of France and Decathlon CMA CGM Team prior to the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 20 a 170.9km stage from Le Bourg d&#039;Oisans to Alpe d&#039;Huez 1842m / #UCIWT / on July 25, 2026 in Le Bourg d&#039;Oisans, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Paul Seixas will lead the French men's team in Montreal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The French squads for the Road World Championships in Montreal, Canada, have been announced, with Paul Seixas and Célia Gery leading the charge at the head of the men's and women's teams.

19-year-old Seixas will take on the elite men's road race for the second time in his career after finishing 13th in Rwanda last year. The Frenchman, who took bronze in the UEC Road European Championships a week later, has enjoyed a stunning season, with standout results including wins at La Flèche Wallonne, Itzulia Basque Country, and fourth at the Tour de France.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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