Stephen Bassett anchors Project Echelon Racing as overlooked 'underdog' to start 2025 at Challenge Mallorca

'Win any race in Europe' still a goal for reigning US Pro Criterium national champion

Project Echelon Racing swept the podium in the men's criterium at the US Pro Road Championships last May, with Bassett leading the way on the final laps to secure a long-evasive national title.

"I've been trying to win a national championship for 15 years, so to do it with this team was pretty special," Bassett told Cyclingnews during a media day this winter. "It was my first race with the team - A pretty quick turnaround that was fun, really.

