US cyclocross champion Eric Brunner returns to road racing in 2026 as 'three-pronged danger man' for Project Echelon Racing

News
By published

US Continental team unveils new film on December 25 to celebrate 10th anniversary

Eric Brunner dominated to win elite men&#039;s title
Eric Brunner dominated to win elite men's title at 2025 US Cyclocross Nationals (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Jump to:

Eric Brunner won his third elite men's US cyclocross title in mid-December, which was the main checkbox on his 2025 to-do list when the calendar year started. The months leading to his solo victory on the dirt in Fayetteville, Arkansas, were anything but choreographed, however. It turns out that the road to his success really was on the road.

"I raced a lot more on the road this summer than I have in a few years. And that wasn't my original plan going into 2025, to be right for Project Echelon Racing in 2026. It really kind of pulled me in this direction again," the 27-year-old said about his preparations for cyclocross season and then refocusing for the road in the new season.

Eric Brunner on the stairs at US CX Nationals in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Eric Brunner on the stairs at US CX Nationals in Fayetteville, Arkansas (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

'Outride the Darkness'

On Christmas Day, Project Echelon Racing will release a 37-minute feature film called 'Outride the Darkness' that celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the US-based men's cycling team in 2026, as well as their mission to help US military veterans "outride their demons" of mental and physical struggles using physical activity and self-discovery.

"We've been working on the film for some time. It's going to be a wonderful story of resilience," Hill said just days before the release.

"Our team and organization have helped thousands of veterans to outride their demons, outride their darkness, whether that be loneliness, depression, suicide, addiction, post-traumatic stress, things of that nature. Also, our team has outridden the darkness and some of the struggles that our sport has faced and just continues to be resilient and find a way to compete at the top level in the US and abroad. The film tells those two parallel stories, which I'm excited about."

Project Echelon Racing began as a US domestic-elite club team in 2017 and moved to the Continental level in 2023. While the elite squad focused on results at the biggest races in the US, and then expanded their objectives to European events over the last three seasons, Hill said the non-profit organisation went from supporting a handful of veterans to now more than 500 veteran families in a single year.

"We knew as an elite team we could access sponsorships and other benefits that veterans on their own would never get. In our first year, we supported 12 veterans. We were a low-ranking team in the world of domestic elite cycling, and our goal was to be the best team in the Midwest," Hill said with a chuckle.

"A really big moment as a team was winning the American Criterium Cup in 2022. Two years ago, we swept the [USPro] Criterium National Championships podium and got wins back-to-back at UCI-level events, one in France and one in Portugal. We have developed and gained respect not only as a North American team, but as an international competitor as well."

Across nine years, so far, Project Echelon has provided opportunities for military veterans to stay active, from mentorship to amateur rides and virtual cycling, and Hill has seen incredible achievements, including veterans winning world titles and Paralympic medals.

Among the success stories include Dennis Connors, a nine-year US Marine, who won a Para-Cycling silver medal at the Paris Paralympics and also has two world titles in road men's trike. On the women's side, Shawn Morelli, a US Army veteran who fought in two wars, is a three-time Paralympic gold medallist in Para-Cycling, earning wins on the track and road at the Rio Games and repeating on the road at the Tokyo Games.

The film can be viewed on the YouTube channel for Project Echelon Racing.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.