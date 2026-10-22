Jonas Rutsch and Patrick Eddy add experience for Classics charge for Modern Adventure Factor Racing in 2027

News
By
Published

US U23 talent Owen Cole brings versatility to squad for next two seasons

Jonas Rutsch competes for Lotto Intermarche at Paris-Roubaix
Jonas Rutsch competes for Lotto-Intermarché at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)
0

Australian road race national champion Patrick Eddy and German WorldTour veteran Jonas Rutsch were confirmed as new additions to Modern Adventure Factor Racing in 2027, each signing a one-year contract.

They will join former USPro under-23 road race national champion Owen Cole, who moves from Team Winston Salem-Flow for the next two seasons.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.