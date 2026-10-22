Australian road race national champion Patrick Eddy and German WorldTour veteran Jonas Rutsch were confirmed as new additions to Modern Adventure Factor Racing in 2027, each signing a one-year contract.

They will join former USPro under-23 road race national champion Owen Cole, who moves from Team Winston Salem-Flow for the next two seasons.

The team debuted at the ProTour level this past season with 20 of the 21 riders signed to two-year deals. Leo Hayter, who was the only team member confirmed for 2026, recently renewed to continue in the burgundy and gold colours through 2027.

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Rutsch moves from Lotto-Intermarché, where he spent the last two years after a five-year stint with EF Education-EasyPost. The 28-year-old finished third at the 2026 Philadelphia Cycling Classic p/b AmeriGas and earned a podium on stage 3 of the Eneco Tour, while the year before he impressed with sixth place at Paris-Roubaix.

Eddy competed as a U23 rider at the Picnic-PostNL programme, earning a promotion from the development squad to the WorldTour team from 2024 to 2025. He competed at the Continental level in 2026 for a breakout year, starting with the Australian title, and then, with Team Brennan, won the overall at Ronde de l'Oise and the Dutch one-day races Midden-Brabant Poort Omloop and Ronde van Overijssel.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jonas to Modern Adventure. He's built for races like Paris-Roubaix and the classics and he brings a whole new level of experience to our team," team Co-founder George Hincapie said in a team press release.

"Pat had a brilliant season, and winning the Australian national title says a lot about the level he’s capable of. He’s also shown he can deliver results in Europe, which is an important quality for our program."

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Both Rutsch and Eddy have extensive experience with European racing, that depth important for the team to bolster their Classics campaign.

The US-based squad remains focused on developing North American talent as well and the addition of Cole brings the number of US and Canadian riders to 14.

The 22-year-old from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, joins the team after continuing to establish himself as a versatile young talent. After winning the U23 road national title in 2023, he moved to UAE Team Emirates Gen Z for European racing, earning a podium on the time trial stage at Tour of Sharjah. He returned to a US-based squad for the last two seasons, winning three silver medals at US nationals, as well as a second place on the Mont Mégantic queen stage at Tour de Beauce and GC title at Tour de la Guadeloupe.

“Joining this team as an American feels extra special. Not only is it an organization I think can take me to the next level, it is a project I look forward to being able to say I was a part of,” Owen said in a team statement.

This brings the Modern Adventure Factor roster to 24 riders for 2027, with a final announcement expected next week.

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