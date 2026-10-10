'I just went into the red and that was it' – Tom Pidcock pays for following Paul Seixas' race-winning move in Il Lombardia

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British rider comes home in sixth but satisfied with Monument ride overall

Tom Pidcock on a climb during Il Lombardia 2026
Pidcock briefly following Seixas as he attacked to go solo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pinarello-Q36.5's Tom Pidcock was briefly one of the only riders who could stick with winner Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) during his race-winning attack in Il Lombardia, but ultimately paid for his effort and finished off the podium.

Pidcock and his team – who can't currently match the horsepower of the peloton's biggest squads – raced a smart race, keeping the Brit near the front without exerting themselves too much, and he was in a good place going into the finale.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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