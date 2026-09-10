'I'm just gonna enjoy the last part of the year' – Tom Pidcock back in road rhythm and chasing a WorldTour win to close out season

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Back on winning level after 'weird feelings' post-Tour de France, the Brit is relaxed but ambitious heading into the final part of 2026

Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain, riding for the Pinarello - Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, competes in the 48th edition of the GP Industria &amp; Artigianato in Larciano, Italy, on September 6, 2026. (Photo by Paolo Giuliani/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a mountain bike world title two Sundays ago and a road win last Sunday, Tom Pidcock has the potential to keep up a pretty good streak at this weekend's Grand Prix de Montréal, and all the signs point to his road form being good heading into the last block of 2026.

After what he self-described as "weird feelings" after the Tour de France, where he finished ninth overall, the Brit found his rhythm again to win the Mountain Bike World Championships in Val di Sole at the end of August, and backed that up with a victory on the road at the GP Industria & Artigianato.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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