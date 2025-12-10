'They're different sports, but it's incredible that someone so iconic is part of the team' - Biniam Girmay says former footballer Andrés Iniesta will help move cycling forward

Biniam Girmay has stated that his NSN Cycling Team is the only squad that can help him win a race, as he approaches the 2026 season with a highly-publicized transfer to the Switzerland-based WorldTour team.

The Eritrean sprinter joined the NSN Cycling Team on a three-year contract, announced on December 1, a team that had emerged from the acquisition and rebrand of Israel-Premier Tech . He had already been linked to the NSN Cycling Team earlier in the year after a complicated merger of his previous team Intermarché-Wanty and Lotto.

Girmay met with the NSN Cycling Team at a recent launch in Barcelona, where he spoke with members of the media, including Spanish news outlet AS.

“I switched to this team because I want to win everything," he said at the team launch. “This team is the only one that can help me win a race. The only thing that matters to me is that we're here to ride bikes and win races."

The 25-year-old has already solidified himself as one of the fastest sprinters in the peloton, winning Gent-Wevelgem and a stage at the Giro d'Italia in 2022 and winning three stages and the points jersey at the Tour de France in 2024.

He said he had a tough season in 2026, despite many strong performances; he finished the year without a victory.

"These days, if everything isn't 100%, it's impossible to win. And I think that here we have the best weapons: the bikes and the teammates," he said at the NSN Cycling Team launch.

Legendary Spanish footballer Andrés Iniesta and global investment platform Stoneweg co-founded NSN. The latter is a Swiss company, and the team will race under a Swiss licence in 2026.

Girmay met Iniesta at the team launch and said he could have a big impact on the sport. “He’s a football legend, and they’re different sports, but it’s incredible that someone so iconic is part of the team. I think it will help cycling move forward."