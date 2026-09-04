'A serious confidence boost for the Worlds' - as rainbow jersey battle looms, Wout van Aert shows stunning form and racecraft in Vuelta a España

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Belgian claims 15th Grand Tour stage win of career after he and teammate Matthew Brennan keep firm grip on finale

Close up of Wout van Aert after he won stage 13 of the Vuelta
Wout van Aert wins stage 13 (Image credit: Getty Images)

From breakaways to battling for the green and polkadot jerseys, from lead-outs for sprint victories to late attacks with Tadej Pogačar, Wout van Aert has had plenty of standout moments in this year's Vuelta a España. But if a stage win wasn't among them until deep into the second week of the 2026 race, when Van Aert finally raised his arms in victory on stage 13 into Loja, it was certainly worth the wait.

In Grand Tours, the 31-year-old has taken dramatic victories over the Ventoux and on the Champs-Élysées in the Tour de France, as well as across the strade bianche of the Giro d'Italia.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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