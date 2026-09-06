'I'm not coming back, I can't maintain this statistic' - Wout van Aert clinches second straight Vuelta a España victory in Córdoba

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Belgian star also eyes final city-centre stage in Granada but warns the 'climb is more difficult than the Montmartre in the Tour de France'

Stage winner Wout Van Aert of Visma | Lease a Bike rides in the Green Points Jersey as he leads the breakaway
Stage 15 winner Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) rides in the Green Points Jersey as he leads the breakaway to the line, in front of Alessandro Romele (XDS-Astana) and Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two for two and five out of 15. For the second time in three years that the Vuelta a España has visited Córdoba, Wout van Aert has taken the victory. In addition, he and Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Matthew Brennan have now taken five of the race's 15 stages so far.

In 2024, Van Aert won a chaotic reduced bunch sprint after the race descended from the hilly sierras just north of the Andalusian city, whilst this time round his latest victory - and fifth of his career in the Vuelta - came thanks to his successful handling of a break of five. These included two fellow Belgians Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) and Ramses Debruyne (Alpecin-Premier Tech), finally third and fourth in a drawn-out dash for the line in the city centre.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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