'The scale of it blows me away' - Lachlan Morton eclipses 160-year-old Pony Express record by more than 19 hours in adventure across eight US states

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Australian completes ride in 6 days, 21 hours, 15 minutes and gains appreciation for US history, resilience of people today who thrive 'in such harsh environments'

Lachlan Morton rides through a small town on his seventh and final day across the Pony Express trail
Lachlan Morton rides through a small town on his seventh and final day across the Pony Express trail (Image credit: EF Education EasyPost / @kartermachen)

Neither cold nor darkness nor tropical storm detained Lachlan Morton, as he rolled into Sacramento, California at 11:19 p.m. PDT on Sunday night and completed his Pony Express 1,998-mile (3,217-kilometre) adventure in six days, 21 hours and 15 minutes. He eclipsed a 160-year-old record held by riders on horseback by 19 hours and 45 minutes.

The Pony Express record of a one-way, nearly 2,000-mile journey was completed in seven days and 17 hours with a relay system of daring men, changed every 150 miles or so, on horses, swapped every 10-15 miles. There was a short history of just two years for the Pony Express to deliver mail and important documents across the plains and mountains of the newly-expanding US, the fastest ride on 1861 encountering spring snow in the Sierras while carrying the inaugural address of Abraham Lincoln's first term as US president.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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