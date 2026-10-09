'Mind-blowing' - Lachlan Morton's mid-point assessment of Pony Express endurance ride across 'very desolate landscapes' of US western states

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Australian on record pace as he crosses Utah for second half of 3,164-kilometre challenge

Lachlan Morton at 2024 Unbound Gravel 200
Lachlan Morton at 2024 Unbound Gravel 200 (Image credit: Life Time)

Lachlan Morton passed the midway point Thursday on his latest long-distance challenge, the Pony Express route, camping for a few hours in Wyoming with rugged terrain populated by sagebrush and occasional cattle. Before his reprieve ahead on day four, riding through Utah's Emigration Canyon into Salt Lake City, the Australian gave an update to Cyclingnews.

The ride so far, he said, was living up to expectations of "remote and harsh". He started on Monday in St. Joseph, Missouri, for the 3,164-kilometre (1,966-mile) ride across eight US western states into Sacramento, California. The route was made famous in the early 1860s by mail carriers racing on horseback. Morton is retracing the almost-exact path, using pedal power.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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