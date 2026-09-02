'It's a one in a million situation, isn't it?' – Superstar lead-out helps Matthew Brennan match Tadej Pogačar at Vuelta a España in more ways than one

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British star takes 22nd pro win off the back of perfect support from Wout van Aert and Christophe Laporte in Lorca

Matthew Brennan holds up three fingers after winning stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grand Tour debutants are normally looking to simply survive through the 21 stages and get a first taste of cycling's hardest races, but Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) has completely bypassed that notion by completing his hat-trick just 11 stages into his first tilt at the Vuelta a España.

Not only that, but he also emulated Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) with his third victory into Lorca, coming to the line first with another powerful sprint off the back of a perfect Wout van Aert and Christophe Laporte lead-out.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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