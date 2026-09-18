Tour of Slovakia: Lennert Van Eetvelt wins hilly stage 3 and takes over race lead
Belgian beats Benjamin Thomas and Valentin Hofer to the line in Kohútka
Stage 3 of the Tour of Slovakia delivered a rare sight for the race as a rider not named Paul Magnier took victory.
A tough day through the hills with 2,100 metres of climbing on the road to Dohňany saw the final climb of the day – Kohútka (6.2km at 6.6%) - decide the stage as Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarché) and Henrique Bravo (Soudal-QuickStep) broke clear at the front 25km from the line.
The pair left other attackers, including Simon Carr (Cofidis) behind, but were caught by a host of chasers in the final kilometres of the 195km stage as the group swelled to 28 riders.
Van Eetvelt and Bravo raced to the line together with their new companions, and it was Van Eetvelt who prevailed in the final sprint to the line. The Belgian beat Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) and Valentin Hofer (Bahrain Victorious Development Team) to win the stage.
Van Eetvelt now takes over the race lead from Magnier, who won the first two stages but finished stage 3 minutes down. He leads the GC by four seconds from Thomas.
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Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
4:29:54
|
2
|
Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Valentin Hofer (Aut) Bahrain Victorious Development Team
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Axel Källberg (Fin) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Voster Team
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Giacomo Villa (Ita) Petrolike
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Leonardo Consolidani (Ita) Bahrain Victorious Development Team
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Samuel Novák (Svk) Tirol-KTM Cycling Team
|Row 9 - Cell 2
General classification
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
13:03:17
|
2
|
Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:00:04
|
3
|
Valentin Hofer (Aut) Bahrain Victorious Development Team
|
0:00:06
|
4
|
Giacomo Villa (Ita) Petrolike
|
0:00:10
|
5
|
Axel Källberg (Fin) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Leonardo Consolidani (Ita) Bahrain Victorious Development Team
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Samuel Novák (Svk) Tirol-KTM Cycling Team
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Voster Team
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Henrique Ribeiro Bravo (Bra) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 9 - Cell 2
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Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.
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