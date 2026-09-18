Tour of Slovakia: Lennert Van Eetvelt wins hilly stage 3 and takes over race lead

Race Results
By
Published

Belgian beats Benjamin Thomas and Valentin Hofer to the line in Kohútka

Lennert Van Eetvelt on stage for the final podium of the Tour of Slovakia
Lennert Van Eetvelt won stage 3 of the Tour of Slovakia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Stage 3 of the Tour of Slovakia delivered a rare sight for the race as a rider not named Paul Magnier took victory.

A tough day through the hills with 2,100 metres of climbing on the road to Dohňany saw the final climb of the day – Kohútka (6.2km at 6.6%) - decide the stage as Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarché) and Henrique Bravo (Soudal-QuickStep) broke clear at the front 25km from the line.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.