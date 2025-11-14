29 years in the peloton – Oscar Sevilla and Francisco Mancebo continue racing into their 50s

Spanish duo race on in Colombia and China for 2026 season, when they'll turn 50 years old

VILLA-SAN-AGUSTIN, ARGENTINA - JANUARY 29: Start / Oscar M. Sevilla of Spain and Team Medellin / Team Presentation / during the 38th Vuelta a San Juan International 2020, Stage 4 a 185,8km stage from San José de Jáchal to Valle Fértil - Villa San Agustín 894m / @vueltasanjuanok / #VueltaSJ / on January 29, 2020 in Villa San Agustín, Argentina. (Photo by Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Oscar Sevilla pictured at the Vuelta San Juan in 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish racers Oscar Sevilla and Francisco Mancebo will both continue racing next season, remaining in the professional peloton into their 50s.

The veterans have both been racing since the late 1990s, with Sevilla turning pro for Kelme in 1998 and Mancebo doing the same for Banesto the same year. Their new contracts mean they'll race their 29th seasons in the peloton.

The pair are both survivors in the sport, having raced on numerous teams across several continents. They continued competing after being implicated in the Operación Puerto doping scandal in 2006. The case marked the end of their stints among the European cycling elite.

Sevilla, who turns 50 next September, has extended his contract with Medellín-EPM for another season, having raced for the Colombian Continental team since 2013.

Sevilla, who finished on the podium of the 2001 Vuelta a España, will remain in Colombia, where he's been based since 2011. Previously, he had raced for Kelme, Phonak, T-Mobile, Relax, and Rock Racing before serving a doping ban after testing positive for hydroxyethyl starch in 2010.

Mancebo, who was once upon a time a Grand Tour challenger with a string of top 10s at the Tour de France and Vuelta a España, is still winning as his 50th birthday approaches. His most recent win came back in January on stage 1 of the Tour du Sahel in Mauritania.

UTSUNOMIYA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 19: Podium / Francisco Mancebo Perez of Spain and Team Matrix Powertag / Sprint Jersey / Celebration / during the 28th Japan Cup 2019 - Criterium a 38,2km race from Utsunomiya to Utsunomiya / @Japancup_ofc / on October 19, 2019 in Utsunomiya, Japan. (Photo by Kei Tsuji/Getty Images)

Francisco Mancebo at the Japan Cup in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)
