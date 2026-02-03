Bauke Mollema announces retirement at end of 2026 season after 19 years in the pro peloton

Bauke Mollema on the podium at Gran Piemonte 2025, where he finished third

Bauke Mollema has announced that he'll call time on a 19-year career in the peloton at the end of the 2026 season.

The 39-year-old Dutchman has split his time on the bike between just two teams – Rabobank and Lidl-Trek. He rose through the ranks at the Dutch team's development squad before turning pro in 2008, and then made the switch to Trek for the 2015 season, where he's stayed ever since.

Along the way, Mollema has picked up 18 victories, including two stages of the Tour de France (in 2017 and 2021) and a stage of the 2013 Vuelta a España. His biggest triumph, however, came at the 2019 edition of Il Lombardia, where he raced to victory ahead of Alejandro Valverde with an 18km solo ride.

Mollema announced the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon. He's set to open his final season at the Volta Comunitat Valenciana, which runs from February 4-9, but the remainder of his season schedule is as-yet unknown.

"Time flies when you're having fun!" Mollema wrote.

"From the local NWVG Cycling to Rabobank/Belkin to Lidl-Trek. I'm very grateful to have lived my dream for 20 years. Now it's time to start my final season as a professional rider.

"One more year, one last dance. See you on the road!"

