Bauke Mollema announces retirement at end of 2026 season after 19 years in the pro peloton

published

'Time flies when you're having fun' says Dutchman, who starts new season with Lidl-Trek at the Volta Valenciana

ACQUI TERME, ITALY - OCTOBER 09: Bauke Mollema of Netherlands and Team Lidl - Trek on third place poses on the podium ceremony after the 109th Gran Piemonte 2025 a 179km one day race from Dogliani to Acqui Terme on October 09, 2025 in Acqui Terme, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Bauke Mollema on the podium at Gran Piemonte 2025, where he finished third (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bauke Mollema has announced that he'll call time on a 19-year career in the peloton at the end of the 2026 season.

The 39-year-old Dutchman has split his time on the bike between just two teams – Rabobank and Lidl-Trek. He rose through the ranks at the Dutch team's development squad before turning pro in 2008, and then made the switch to Trek for the 2015 season, where he's stayed ever since.

Along the way, Mollema has picked up 18 victories, including two stages of the Tour de France (in 2017 and 2021) and a stage of the 2013 Vuelta a España. His biggest triumph, however, came at the 2019 edition of Il Lombardia, where he raced to victory ahead of Alejandro Valverde with an 18km solo ride.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

