'Performance-wise, I've been at the highest level I've ever been' – 43-year-old Domenico Pozzovivo comes out of retirement, signs with Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali

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Italian climber will make his comeback this month at the Tour of the Alps

Domenico Pozzovivo is returning to racing at the age of 43 with Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali
Domenico Pozzovivo is returning to racing at the age of 43 with Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali (Image credit: Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali)

Italian climber Domenico Pozzovivo has announced he is returning from retirement and has signed with Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali at the age of 43.

Pozzovivo last raced in 2024, finishing 38th at Il Lombardia while riding for VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè, but now he will race for the rival Italian second division team. The team confirmed the signing on their social media channels after Italian sports newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport broke the story earlier this week.

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"The problem is that many people don’t know that my life hasn’t stopped in the meantime. I wasn't at home depressed because I wanted to get back to racing," he told Bici.Pro.

After coming through the ranks at famed Italian under-23 team Zalf, Pozzovivo turned pro in 2005 with Ceramica Panaria-Navigare (now known as Bardiani). He spent eight seasons there before racing spells with AG2R, Bahrain, NTT, Intermarché, and Israel.

Highlights of his long career included that win at Trentino and a mountain stage victory at the 2012 Giro d'Italia at Lago Laceno. He also counts stages of the Volta a Catalunya and Tour de Suisse on his palmarès.

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Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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