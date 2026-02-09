'Even as the dog grows old, its sense of smell never fades' – Nairo Quintana still ambitious for podiums and victories after turning 36

Colombian falls 300 metres short of glory on stage 3 of the Tour of Oman

MISFAT AL ABRIYEEN, OMAN - FEBRUARY 09: Nairo Quintana of Colombia and Movistar Team attacks in the breakaway during the 15th Tour of Oman 2026, Stage 3 a 191.3km stage from Samail - Al Fayhaa Rest house to Misfat Al Abriyeen - Eastern Mountain 921m on February 09, 2026 in Misfat Al Abriyeen, Oman. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the attack late on stage 3 of the 2026 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nairo Quintana came close to his first race victory in four years at the Tour of Oman on Monday, attacking on the final climb of stage 3 only to be caught just 300 metres from the finish line.

The Colombian veteran is at the start of his third season with Movistar and now lies in the top 10 of the GC with the final stage, the 6km, 10% challenge of Green Mountain, lying ahead.

"Try to always be at the front with Diego Pescador to try to win the overall with him," Quintana said, before adding he'd like to race the Vuelta a España this year.

"I really like the Vuelta a España; it's a great stage, and I've always done well in the summer, but if I have to go to the Giro d'Italia, that's fine too.

"The team's objective must be to win big races again. Little by little, our riders are establishing themselves: Iván Romeo, Carlos Canal, and now Diego Pescador taking his first steps... we have to think about the future, but also about the near future."

