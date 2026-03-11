Kévin Vauquelin cries foul play from 'Soudal guy' as Ineos Grenadiers rider launches stunning comeback at Paris-Nice after being dumped in the echelons

Frenchman was chasing for over 100km before dropping most of the GC riders he caught

INEOS Grenadiers&#039; French rider Kévin Vauquelin cycles to finish the 4th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 195 km between Bourges and Uchon, on March 11, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Kévin Vauquelin (Ineos Grenadiers) battles to finish sixth on stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Kévin Vauquelin was given a towel to put around his neck to keep warm at the finish line of a sodden stage 4 of Paris-Nice, but as soon as the Frenchman reached the Ineos Grenadiers team vehicle, he threw it to the ground in disgust.

Vauquelin, somehow, managed to soar to sixth place, rescuing a situation that looked to have left his race in tatters from the earliest phases of the stage. But his dogged comeback and his remarkable solo surge on the final climb perhaps only served to underline what might have been.

Vauquelin looked increasingly desperate as he attacked repeatedly out of the chase group, which was still 50 seconds in arrears with 50km to race, which is when the race turned on its head again. A crash that took out race leader Juan Ayuso saw a seven-man group clip off containing Jonas Vingegaard, who’d go on to win the stage.

Ineos’ other main GC card, Oscar Onley, who had crashed earlier, was suddenly chasing too, and Ineos were giving him their resources, while Vauqeulin was still fighting to get back from behind. Onley was even powered away from his group by TT specialist Josh Tarling but even so, with around 15km to go, the Vauquelin group managed to come back to them, though they were still minutes down on the Vingegaard group.

Onley, meanwhile, is now 14th at 8:47, his hopes of a podium all but burned. Carlos Rodriguez, the team’s other pre-race GC card, was already a few minutes down after the team time trial and his stage 1 crash, and finished over half an hour down on the day.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

