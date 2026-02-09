Jonas Vingegaard's coach leaves Visma-Lease a Bike after 'struggling to continue applying creativity and passion'

All riders under the Dutchman's supervision will be assigned a new performance coach

ALFARO, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 9 a 195.5km stage from Alfaro to Estacion de Esqui de Valdezcaray 1541m / #UCIWT / on August 31, 2025 in Alfaro, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard's coach, Tim Heemskerk, has left Visma-Lease a Bike, the Dutch team announced on Monday, with all riders under his guidance set to be assigned a new performance coach.

The Dutchman cited how he was struggling to apply the same "creativity and passion" which had seen him succeed as a coach in the recent period, and admitted that he needed to be honest about his position on the team.

Heemskerk and Vingegaard both joined Visma ahead of the 2019 season and have worked together ever since, winning two Tours de France, the Vuelta a España and 42 races during their coaching collaboration.

