Itzulia Basque Country past winners

All the winners from the previous editions 1924 to 2025

Itzulia Basque Country: the final podium (L-Enric Mas, C-João Almeida, R-Max Schachmann)
João Almeida won the 2025 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

2024

Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates

2023

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma

2022

Daniel Martínez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

2021

Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma

2020

Not held (COVID-19 pandemic)

2019

Ion Izagirre (Spa) Astana Pro Team

2018

Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

2017

Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

2016

Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff

2015

Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha

2014

Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff–Saxo

2013

Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

2012

Samuel Sánchez (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi

2011

Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack

2010

Chris Horner (USA) Team RadioShack

2009

Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana

2008

Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana

2007

Juan José Cobo (Esp) Saunier Duval–Prodir

2006

José Ángel Gómez Marchante (Esp) Saunier Duval–Prodir

2005

Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas–Bianchi

2004

Denis Menchov (Rus) Illes Balears–Banesto

2003

Iban Mayo (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi

2002

Aitor Osa (Esp) iBanesto.com

2001

Raimondas Rumšas (Ltu) Fassa Bortolo

2000

Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Telekom

1999

Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE–Deutsche Bank

1998

Íñigo Cuesta (Esp) ONCE

1997

Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE

1996

Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Saeco–AS Juvenes San Marino

1995

Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE

1994

Tony Rominger (Sui) Mapei–CLAS

1993

Tony Rominger (Sui)

1992

Tony Rominger (Sui)

1991

Claudio Chiappucci (Ita)

1990

Julián Gorospe (Esp)

1989

Stephen Roche (Irl)

1988

Erik Breukink (Ned)

1987

Sean Kelly (Irl)

1986

Sean Kelly (Irl)

1985

Pello Ruiz Cabestany (Esp)

1984

Sean Kelly (Irl)

1983

Julián Gorospe (Esp)

1982

José Luis Laguía (Esp)

1981

Silvano Contini (Ita)

1980

Alberto Fernández (Esp)

1979

Giovanni Battaglin (Ita)

1978

José Antonio González (Esp)

1977

José Antonio González (Esp)

1976

Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)

1975

José Antonio González (Esp)

1974

Miguel María Lasa (Esp)

1973

Luis Ocaña (Esp)

1972

José Antonio González (Esp)

1971

Luis Ocaña (Esp)

1970

Luis Pedro Santamarina (Esp)

1969

Jacques Anquetil (Fra)

1936–1968

No race

1935

Gino Bartali (Ita)

1931–1934

No race

1930

Mariano Cañardo (Esp)

1929

Maurice De Waele (Bel)

1928

Maurice De Waele (Bel)

1927

Victor Fontan (Fra)

1926

Nicolas Frantz (Lux)

1925

Auguste Verdyck (Bel)

1924

Francis Pélissier (Fra)

