Itzulia Basque Country past winners
All the winners from the previous editions 1924 to 2025
Year
Rider Name (Country) Team
2025
João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
2024
Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
2023
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
2022
Daniel Martínez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
2021
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
2020
Not held (COVID-19 pandemic)
2019
Ion Izagirre (Spa) Astana Pro Team
2018
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
2017
Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
2016
Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff
2015
Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha
2014
Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff–Saxo
2013
Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
2012
Samuel Sánchez (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
2011
Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
2010
Chris Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
2009
Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
2008
Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
2007
Juan José Cobo (Esp) Saunier Duval–Prodir
2006
José Ángel Gómez Marchante (Esp) Saunier Duval–Prodir
2005
Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas–Bianchi
2004
Denis Menchov (Rus) Illes Balears–Banesto
2003
Iban Mayo (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
2002
Aitor Osa (Esp) iBanesto.com
2001
Raimondas Rumšas (Ltu) Fassa Bortolo
2000
Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Telekom
1999
Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE–Deutsche Bank
1998
Íñigo Cuesta (Esp) ONCE
1997
Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE
1996
Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Saeco–AS Juvenes San Marino
1995
Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE
1994
Tony Rominger (Sui) Mapei–CLAS
1993
Tony Rominger (Sui)
1992
Tony Rominger (Sui)
1991
Claudio Chiappucci (Ita)
1990
Julián Gorospe (Esp)
1989
Stephen Roche (Irl)
1988
Erik Breukink (Ned)
1987
Sean Kelly (Irl)
1986
Sean Kelly (Irl)
1985
Pello Ruiz Cabestany (Esp)
1984
Sean Kelly (Irl)
1983
Julián Gorospe (Esp)
1982
José Luis Laguía (Esp)
1981
Silvano Contini (Ita)
1980
Alberto Fernández (Esp)
1979
Giovanni Battaglin (Ita)
1978
José Antonio González (Esp)
1977
José Antonio González (Esp)
1976
Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
1975
José Antonio González (Esp)
1974
Miguel María Lasa (Esp)
1973
Luis Ocaña (Esp)
1972
José Antonio González (Esp)
1971
Luis Ocaña (Esp)
1970
Luis Pedro Santamarina (Esp)
1969
Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1936–1968
No race
1935
Gino Bartali (Ita)
1931–1934
No race
1930
Mariano Cañardo (Esp)
1929
Maurice De Waele (Bel)
1928
Maurice De Waele (Bel)
1927
Victor Fontan (Fra)
1926
Nicolas Frantz (Lux)
1925
Auguste Verdyck (Bel)
1924
Francis Pélissier (Fra)
