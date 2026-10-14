'I understand the seriousness of what has been raised' – Matthew Richardson issues statement after removal from Great Britain's Track Worlds squad

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Track sprinter was sent home from China on Monday

KONYA, TURKIYE - FEBRUARY 4: Gold medalist Matthew Richardson celebrates after finishing men&#039;s sprint final on the fourth day of the 2026 UEC Track Cycling European Championships at the Konya Olympic Velodrome in Konya, Turkiye, on February 4, 2026. (Photo by Dilara Irem Sancar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Matthew Richardson was removed from the British Track Worlds squad after a Times investigation uncovered 'serious allegations of misconduct' (Image credit: Getty Images)

After British Cycling withdrew Matthew Richardson from the Track World Championships, the racer has issued an Instagram statement saying he will cooperate with the organisation's investigation.

British Cycling removed sprint racer Richardson from its squad on Monday after an internal investigation into "serious allegations of misconduct", according to The Times. The newspaper reported that the investigation is into 'alleged discriminatory posts and behaviour' when it broke the news on Monday.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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