'The UCI have taken control of the colours' - New UCI rules mean teams must avoid all Grand Tour jersey colours in 2025

By
published

White colours are now deemed too similar to the Grand Tour best young rider's jersey

The four jerseys of the 2024 Tour de France
The four jerseys of the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

A new UCI rule has obliged some teams to change their jersey designs for the 2025 season, to avoid looking too much like the leaders' jerseys at the Grand Tours. 

The likes of EF Education-EasyPost and Visma-Lease a Bike have often changed their colours for the men's and women's Giro d'Italia and Tour de France to avoid being the same as the race leader's pink and yellow jersey. The new UCI rule also covers the other classifications in Grand Tours, such as the green points jersey at the Tour de France and the usually white best young rider jersey.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.