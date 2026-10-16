UCI cancels Urban Cycling World Championships amid missile strikes on host Saudi Arabia

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National federations were already pulling out of the event which was due to start on November 3

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 31: Justin Dowell of United States competes during the Men&#039;s BMX Freestyle Park Final on Day 5 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at La Concorde on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI has cancelled the 2026 Urban Cycling World Championships with just over two weeks' notice due to the security situation in the host city of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

Amid a much broader landscape of conflict in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia has come under fire from a series of attacks in recent days that have been linked to the Houthi militia movement in Yemen.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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