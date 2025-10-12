19-year-old Paul Seixas becomes youngest rider in 100 years to finish top 10 in a men's Monument – but still 'a bit disappointed' with Il Lombardia debut

French prodigy finished seventh in first-ever Monument

BERGAMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale and Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step compete in the chase group during the 119th Il Lombardia 2025 a 241km one day race from Como to Bergamo on October 11, 2025 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Seixas was once again matching the best riders at Il Lombardia on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

For any other freshly 19-year-old rider, riding not only their first Il Lombardia but their first Monument of any kind, finishing seventh and becoming the youngest Monument top 10 finisher in over 100 years would be a huge achievement.

But for Paul Seixas, who achieved exactly that on Saturday, bettering riders like Egan Bernal and Jay Vine to finish where he did, there was still some disappointment at the end of his extraordinary first professional season.

Only turning 19 at the end of September, the prodigious Seixas has immediately rubbed shoulders with the best in the WorldTour in 2025, only dipping into under-23 level once to win the Tour de l'Avenir, and most recently finishing third at the European Championships behind only Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel.

With such impressive results to his name, and a lot of expectations on his shoulders – both from outside and from within – it was clear that the Frenchman's ambitions are higher than finishing seventh.

As pointed out by L'Équipe, finishing seventh at 19 years old makes Seixas the youngest rider in a men's Monument top 10 since 1917, when Luigi Cuppi finished fourth in Milan-San Remo at 18.

