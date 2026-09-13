One day after comeback stage win at Vuelta a España, Eddie Dunbar crashes out with fractured collarbone

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Irishman set to undergo surgery, will miss Granada finale

Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Team Pinarello - Q36.5 Pro Cycling competes during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 20 a 210.8km stage from La Calahorra to Collado del Alguacil 1887m / #UCIWT / on September 12, 2026 in Collado del Alguacil, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Eddie Dunbar has crashed out of the Vuelta a España on the race's penultimate day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just 24 hours after his emotional victory atop Peñas Blancas at the Vuelta a España, Eddie Dunbar (Pinarelo Q36.5) has crashed out on the penultimate stage.

After the medical comunicado revealed that Dunbar had come down on his left side after 175km, his team later confirmed he had fractured his collarbone, which will now require surgery.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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