'I'm still looking for answers' – Victor Lafay won't have a pro contract in 2027 but not yet calling it retirement as mystery illness destroys his season

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'Right now, I’m just looking for my health to improve' says French puncheur

NANNING, CHINA - OCTOBER 19: Victor Lafay of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale on second place poses on the podium ceremony after the 6th Gree-Tour Of Guangxi 2025, Stage 6 a 134.3km stage from Nanning to Nanning / #UCIWT / on October 19, 2025 in Nanning, China. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Victor Lafay has not definitively called an end to his cycling career but he has confirmed he will not be racing in 2027 as he continues to search for answers to his long-running and ongoing health problems.

When the Frenchman won a stage of the 2023 Tour de France it seemed like a breakthrough moment, but he has endured a living nightmare ever since. His move to Decathlon CMA CGM for the 2024 and 2025 seasons was beset by knee injuries, and his move to Unibet-Rose Rockets this year has borne no fruit – in fact, he hasn’t even pinned on a race number for the Dutch team.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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