A first look at the 2026 pro jerseys from the Tour Down Under
New colours and old debut in Adelaide ahead of men's and women's Tour Down Under
Each year the professional cycling peloton changes its colours, leaving fans to puzzle out which team is which until it all becomes familiar. This year, the entirety of the WorldTour assembled in Adelaide for the Tour Down Under for the first time.
The men and women held a joint team presentation on Friday evening before Saturday's stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down Under.
All 14 Women's WorldTour teams toed the line for the opening stage in Willunga where Ally Wollaston (FDJ-SUEZ United) won the bunch sprint to claim the first orange leader's jersey.
It was the first in-action view of the new black version of the FDJ United-SUEZ 2026 kit.
While some teams' kits remained largely the same - Visma-Lease a Bike, Uno-X Mobility, and Jayco will be quite familiar - others like Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and the new NSN Cycling team represent radical changes in the makeup of the bunch.
Read on for more of the 2026 Team Kits.
Cyclingnews is on the ground for the season-opening 2026 Tour Down Under, and a subscription gives you unlimited access to our unrivalled coverage. From breaking news and analysis to exclusive interviews and tech, we've got you covered as the new season gets underway in Australia. Find out more.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.