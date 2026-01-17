A first look at the 2026 pro jerseys from the Tour Down Under

The Fenix-Premier Tech team at the Tour Down Under presentation

Each year the professional cycling peloton changes its colours, leaving fans to puzzle out which team is which until it all becomes familiar. This year, the entirety of the WorldTour assembled in Adelaide for the Tour Down Under for the first time.

The men and women held a joint team presentation on Friday evening before Saturday's stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down Under.

All 14 Women's WorldTour teams toed the line for the opening stage in Willunga where Ally Wollaston (FDJ-SUEZ United) won the bunch sprint to claim the first orange leader's jersey.

It was the first in-action view of the new black version of the FDJ United-SUEZ 2026 kit.

While some teams' kits remained largely the same - Visma-Lease a Bike, Uno-X Mobility, and Jayco will be quite familiar - others like Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and the new NSN Cycling team represent radical changes in the makeup of the bunch.

Read on for more of the 2026 Team Kits.

Visma-Lease a Bike are the only team to wear predominantly yellow jerseys (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Lotto-Intermarché kit looks more Lotto than Intermarché (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla-Jayco got darker grey shorts for 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

FDJ United-SUEZ changed their background to all black rather than dark blue (Image credit: Getty Images)

EF Education-EasyPost might have switched from Rapha to Assos but their look is very familiar (Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx-ProTime's colourful kit really stands out (Image credit: Getty Images)

AG Insurance-Soudal and Soudal-Quickstep kept the same general design but added some green highlights (Image credit: Getty Images)

NSN Cycling bring a bold orange and teal to the bunch (Image credit: Getty Images)

World champion Magdeleine Vallieres with teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Movistar Team men and women wear the same white jerseys with the iconic gloworm logo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto have another bright look for 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Decathlon CMA CGM bring an interesting combination of bright teal and red (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek's overall design is quite similar to 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team ADQ kept their sunrise fade (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alpecin-Premier Tech look quite similar to their 2023 kit but swapping out the second title sponsor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Groupama-FDJ United added a red arm to their blue kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Uno-X Mobility stayed true to their 2025 identity (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers went for a much lighter look with orange and white with grey shorts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Human Powered Health remain colourful (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG stayed with their subtle red, white and black kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe shook up their design for 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)