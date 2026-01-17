A first look at the 2026 pro jerseys from the Tour Down Under

New colours and old debut in Adelaide ahead of men's and women's Tour Down Under

The Fenix-Premier Tech team at the Tour Down Under presentation
The Fenix-Premier Tech team at the Tour Down Under presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Each year the professional cycling peloton changes its colours, leaving fans to puzzle out which team is which until it all becomes familiar. This year, the entirety of the WorldTour assembled in Adelaide for the Tour Down Under for the first time.

The men and women held a joint team presentation on Friday evening before Saturday's stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down Under.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: A general view of Matthew Brennan of Great Britain, Filippo Fiorelli of Italy, Per Strand Hagenes of Norway, Anton Schiffer of Germany, Menno Huising of Netherlands, Pietro Mattio of Italy, Tim Rex of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and Marion Bunel of France, Sarah van Dam of Canada, Martina Fidanza of Italy, Margaux Vigie of France, Maud Oudeman of Netherlands, Rosita Reijenhout of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike are the only team to wear predominantly yellow jerseys (Image credit: Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: A general view of Matthew Fox of Australia, Jonas Rutsch of Germany, Lionel Taminiaux of Belgium, Reuben Thompson of New Zealand, Taco van der Hoorn of Netherlands, Lennert van Eetvelt of Belgium, Georg Zimmermann of Germany, Baptiste Veistroffer of France and Team Lotto Intermarche during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

The Lotto-Intermarché kit looks more Lotto than Intermarché (Image credit: Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: A general view of Ben O&amp;amp;apos;Connor of Australia, Luke Durbridge of Australia, Rudy Porter of Australia, Hamish McKenzie of Australia, Kelland O&amp;amp;apos;Brien of Australia, Luke Plapp of Australia, Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Ruby Roseman-Gannon of Australia, Ella Wyllie of New Zealand, Georgia Baker of Australia, Mackenzie Coupland of Australia, Amber Pate of Australia, Josie Talbot of Australia and Team Liv AlUla Jayco during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla-Jayco got darker grey shorts for 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: (L-R) Amber Kraak of the Netherlands, Marie Le Net of France and Ally Wollaston of New Zealand and Team FDJ United - SUEZ during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

FDJ United-SUEZ changed their background to all black rather than dark blue (Image credit: Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Harry Sweeny of Australia and Team EF Education - EasyPost during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

EF Education-EasyPost might have switched from Rapha to Assos but their look is very familiar (Image credit: Getty Images)

WILLUNGA, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 17: Mikayla Harvey of New Zealand and Team SD Worx - Protime signing prior to the 10th Santos Women&amp;amp;apos;s Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 1 a 137.4km stage from Willunga to Willunga 134m / #UCIWWT / on January 17, 2026 in Willunga, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

SD Worx-ProTime's colourful kit really stands out (Image credit: Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: A general view of Fauve Bastiaenssen of Belgium, Mireia Benito of Spain, Anya Louw of Australia, Alexandra Manly of Australia, Nicole Steigenga of Netherlands, Julie Van de Velde of Belgium and Team AG Insurance - Soudal during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

AG Insurance-Soudal and Soudal-Quickstep kept the same general design but added some green highlights (Image credit: Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: A general view of Simon Clarke of Australia, Brady Gilmore of Australia, Nick Schultz of Australia, Jake Stewart of Great Britain, Corbin Strong of New Zealand, Ethan Vernon of Great Britain and NSN Cycling Team during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

NSN Cycling bring a bold orange and teal to the bunch (Image credit: Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: (L-R) Noemi Ruegg of Switzerland, Magdeleine Vallieres of Canada and Henrietta Christie of New Zealand and Team EF Education-Oatly during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

World champion Magdeleine Vallieres with teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: A general view of Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda of Ecuador, Manlio Moro of Italy, Pavel Novak of Czech Republic, Javier Romo of Spain, Gonzalo Serrano of Spain, Natnael Tesfatsion of Eritrea, Albert Torres of Spain, Olivia Baril of Canada, Carys Lloyd of Great Britain, Floortje Mackaij of Netherlands, Paula Ostiz of Spain, Lucia Ruiz Perez of Spain, Claire Steels of Great Britain and Team Movistar during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

The Movistar Team men and women wear the same white jerseys with the iconic gloworm logo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canyon Sram Zondacrypto&#039;s Italian rider Soraya Paladin checks her injuries after crashing in the first stage of the women&#039;s Tour Down Under cycling race in Adelaide on January 17, 2026. (Photo by Brenton Edwards / AFP) / --IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE--

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto have another bright look for 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: (L-R) Antoine L&amp;amp;apos;Hote of France, Nicolas Prodhomme of France and Callum Scotson of Australia and Decathlon CMA CGM Team during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

Decathlon CMA CGM bring an interesting combination of bright teal and red (Image credit: Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Gaia Realini of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek's overall design is quite similar to 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Paula Blasi of Spain and UAE Team ADQ during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

UAE Team ADQ kept their sunrise fade (Image credit: Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Jensen Plowright of Australia and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

Alpecin-Premier Tech look quite similar to their 2023 kit but swapping out the second title sponsor (Image credit: Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Guillaume Martin of France and Team Groupama - FDJ United during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

Groupama-FDJ United added a red arm to their blue kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Anouska Koster of the Netherlands and Team Uno-X Mobility during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

Uno-X Mobility stayed true to their 2025 identity (Image credit: Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Samuel Watson of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers went for a much lighter look with orange and white with grey shorts (Image credit: Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Maggie Coles-Lyster of Canada and Team Human Powered Health during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

Human Powered Health remain colourful (Image credit: Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: (L-R) Jhonatan Narvaez of Ecuador and Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark and UAE Team Emirates - XRG during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG stayed with their subtle red, white and black kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Jarrad Drizners of Australia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe shook up their design for 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Joel Suter of Switzerland and Tudor Pro Cycling Team during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

Tudor's kit stayed mostly the same (Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

