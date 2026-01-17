Women's Tour Down Under: Ally Wollaston sprints to stage 1 win after solo break is reeled in before the line

Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-Suez) dominated the first stage of the Women's Tour Down Under 2026 with a huge explosive acceleration to sprint to victory on Lower Willunga Hill after catching Italian Alessia Vigilia (Uno-X Mobility) in the final 50 metres after she was out front for most of the day.

The stage built throughout the day with a fairly subdued start before Vigilia’s move. Then the time gap to the lone rider ended up being a bit too large and the panic in the chase behind showed as a few riders came down in crashes in the closing stages.

“It means the world. I didn’t feel great. I was actually really anxious. I really struggled in the peloton. The girls were amazing and they put me where I had to be.” Said a breathless Wollaston. “We didn’t want a repeat of last year so we put Amber (Kraak) on the front early. It’ll be silly not to (try and keep the jersey), I think I’ll go all in tomorrow.”

Josie Nelson (Picnic-PostNL) surged to finish second, crossing the line ahead of Femke Gerriste (SD Worx-Protime).

Wollaston wears the ochre jersey tomorrow with the points jersey also owned by her, but that should be worn by Nelson. The QOM jersey will be worn by Vigilia with Justyna Czapla (Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto) wearing white as best young rider.

Stage two starts in Magill and takes on a 130.7km long route that finishes on Paracombe with another uphill kick to the line that may suit Wollaston yet again.

How it unfolded

The opening stage of the 2026 Women's WorldTour season kicked off with a challenging stage around Willunga. That said, it is not the usual brutal summit finish but, rather, an uphill kick on Lower Willunga Hill, which, at around 400 metres long with a maximum gradient, it was sure that it wouldn't be a straightforward sprint to the line.

Riders rolled out from the start finish line on the High Street in Willunga just after 11 am local time with peak temperature hitting 29°c. New for 2026, there is a full lineup of WorldTour teams with some, such as SD Worx-Protime, riding the Tour Down Under for the very first time due to the recent UCI rule changes requiring all WorldTour teams to attend every WorldTour race with teams only available to miss one race. This year’s race is the longest in the race’s history, with 394km of racing over the three-day-long race. This is also made harder with all three stages involving difficult climbs to finish or near the finish.

Racing kicked off in a predictably cagey fashion as riders looked to blow off the cobwebs with the first race of the season for many of the riders on the road. The Australian riders had, of course, already ridden their national championships with 20-year-old Mackenzie Coupland (Liv-AlUla-Jayco), taking a surprise victory in the road race.

The first intermediate sprint came very early on in the day at Snapper Point with the first opportunity for bonus seconds being fiercely contested, with Canadian Olivia Baril (Movistar) taking the first three bonus seconds ahead of Marta Lach (SD Worx-Protime) and Margaux Vigié (Visma-Lease a Bike) who took two and one bonus second(s) respectively.

With just over 100km to go, the first attacks of the day came with Uno-X Mobility leading the moves, and Coupland also getting involved. However, all it did was just stretch out the peloton momentarily. The stage route didn’t lend itself to a breakaway being successful. The next acceleration came moments later, though, with Alessia Vigilia (Uno-X Mobility) going solo. Multiple riders tried to jump across the gap but the peloton was having none of it.

Vigilia got a maximum gap of 3’27” over the peloton. This saw the 26-year-old take the first points in the Queen of the Mountains competition. She took the maximum five points with Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) taking three points and Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) taking the two points.

As the race rode through the start/finish line for the first time since starting the day, the look of the peloton started to change with FDJ United-Suez taking on the responsibility to set the tempo for their leaders in the bunch. About 10km later down the road, AG Insurance-Soudal joined the French squad at the front of the bunch, but the graphics showed the gap to Vigilia kept growing. Picnic-PostNL and SD Worx-Protime replaced AG Insurance-Soudal behind Amber Kraak (FDJ United-Suez) at the point of the bunch with around 65km to go.

Uno-X Mobility put four riders behind Kraak at the front of the peloton as the gap to Vigilia had started to slowly decrease. Her teammates attempted to interfere in the chase. The Italian did make it to the second ascent of Low Willunga Hill to take another five points in the QOM classification, meaning she wears the jersey going into stage two. Realini tried to take more points, but Blasi took the three points with her UAE Team ADQ teammate Alena Ivanchenko taking the two points.

FDJ United-Suez, SD Worx-Protime and EF Education-Oatly all came to the front heading into the final lap to try and make more inroads into Vigilia’s gap. The new impetus certainly worked as the seconds ticked off but Anouska Koster (Uno-X Mobility) did try to interfere with the tempo. Out front, Vigilia took the three points and bonus seconds with Baril adding another two points and bonus seconds to her earlier three, and Loes Adegeest (Lidl-Trek) taking third.

After the second intermediate sprint of the day at Snapper Point came and went, the riders headed into the final 20km of the stage with 1’25” between the bunch and the lone leader, Vigilia. The pacing in the peloton had risen, but the Italian was still putting in a good display. A few riders were briefly caught out in a split, including Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-Suez) due to the pace change. Just 5km later, and the gap was under a minute to Vigilia, with the teams getting ready to set up the sprint into Willunga. Into the final 5km, Vigilia still held a gap of 30”, but the gap was coming down rapidly with various teams drilling the pace in the bunch, setting up the leadout trains for their sprinters.

A heavy crash involving Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto), Katia Ragusa (Human Powered Health) and a few others all involved shortly followed by another incident in the very nervous finale to the first race of the new season.

Vigilia gave her absolute all, but she was caught in the final 250 metres of the stage as Wollaston launched an incredible acceleration; the Italian had no chance. Nelson finished strong to pip Gerritse on the line to take second on the day.

Results

