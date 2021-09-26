Tom Pidcock: I missed the train at World Championships
British rider takes solid sixth place after a dogged ride from British team
Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) took a well-deserved sixth place in the men’s elite road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Belgium after missing the winning break but attacking from the chase group to seal his best result in the race so far.
Pidcock made the all-important split with over 30km to go after being well protected by his British teammates Ethan Hayter, Jake Stewart, Connor Swift, Luke Rowe, and Ben Swift in the closing stages of the race. The British team were a constant presence at the front of the race in the opening kilometres and managed to help chase down several moves despite losing road captain Mark Cavendish to illness mid-way through the race.
Pidcocck attacked on the final laps but wasn’t able to respond when eventual winner Julian Alaphilippe (France) attacked for the final time with just over 17km to go.
The Olympic mountain bike champion formed part of the chase group but missed a second split when four more riders escaped with one lap of the closing circuit remaining. However, the young Ineos Grenadiers rider attacked towards the finish and held off the likes of Sonny Colbrelli (Italy) and Wout van Aert (Belgium) to finish behind the medals in his first race since completing the Vuelta A Espana earlier in September.
“It was cat and mouse. I thought that it would be on this circuit. There’s no climb that’s hard enough to just ride off, apart from with Alaphilippe. I was just saving it for one attack and I waited too long and I missed the train. Alaphilippe did an unreal ride and fair play to him,” Pidcock said.
Pidcock, who came into the race with questions over his form due to his lack of racing in recent weeks was certainly satisfied with his sixth place at 49 seconds behind Alaphilippe but the British rider was full of praise for the atmosphere with huge crowds turning out to see one of the most memorable and open men’s elite races in recent years.
“It was unreal out there,” he said.
“We weren’t riding on roads, we were riding in a stadium. It was unbelievable. On the first lap, my ears were ringing. It was incredible.”
