A 'misunderstanding' leads US rider Evan Boyle to violate his own doping ban at the Dust Bowl 100 gravel race

Former promising professional cyclist Evan Boyle has been hit with an extra two-month period of ineligibility after breaching a suspension imposed last year by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Boyle, who placed second in the elite road race at the 2025 USPRO National Championships after a string of top age-group showings, was originally suspended by USADA in December 2025 after three Whereabouts failures.

However, after a tip-off that the 22-year-old had ridden the Dust Bowl 100 gravel event in Eminence, Indiana, on July 25, USADA has imposed an extra period of ineligibility on Boyle, extending his initial suspension from 16 to 18 months.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

While he has since been retroactively disqualified from Dust Bowl, his second place in the elite men’s 100 mile (161km) race is still showing on the event website, and a collaboration post on the event’s Instagram account is still showing.

A 'misunderstanding'

Boyle, who has accepted the additional two-month period of ineligibility, claimed he was not aware the Dust Bowl 100 is an event sanctioned by USA Cycling, which would bar the participation of any USADA-banned athlete. This defense was apparently accepted by USADA.

"Following an investigation, USADA determined that Boyle participated in the event under the mistaken belief that his sanction did not prohibit his participation, as Boyle did not realize that the Dust Bowl 100 was a USA Cycling-sanctioned event," reads USADA's statement.

"Boyle’s misunderstanding was driven in part by the race materials’ and race website’s failure to mention that it was a USA Cycling-sanctioned event, although the event was listed on USA Cycling’s website."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nevertheless, the anti-doping authority still felt an extension to Boyle's ban was warranted, stating: "As with all sanctioned athletes, Boyle was responsible for understanding and complying with the terms of his sanction."

Though he is not included on the UCI’s Registered Testing Pool, run by the International Testing Agency, Boyle is part of USADA’s Testing Pool and as such is required to provide whereabouts details, making himself available for out-of-competition testing. It was three breaches of this requirement, all occurring between July 16 and October 2, 2025, that resulted in his original suspension.

On the road, Boyle spent two seasons racing with the Hagens-Berman-Jayco development team racing all over the World. While he won a stage of the UCI Nations Cup race, Tour de l’Abitibi in Canada, riding with the USA national team in 2022, his best results came at USA Nationals.

For unbeatable coverage across road, gravel and tech, subscribe to Cyclingnews. You'll get comprehensive race coverage of La Vuelta a España, subscriber-exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.