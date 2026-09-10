A 'misunderstanding' leads US rider Evan Boyle to violate his own doping ban at the Dust Bowl 100 gravel race

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Originally sanctioned for Whereabouts failures, Boyle sees suspension extended from 16 to 18 months

Evan Boyle represents the United States during the men&#039;s Under 23 Individual Time Trial at the UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former promising professional cyclist Evan Boyle has been hit with an extra two-month period of ineligibility after breaching a suspension imposed last year by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Boyle, who placed second in the elite road race at the 2025 USPRO National Championships after a string of top age-group showings, was originally suspended by USADA in December 2025 after three Whereabouts failures.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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