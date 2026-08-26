Vuelta a España: Matthew Brennan sprints to second win on stage 5 as late climb fails to drop sprinter
No attacks from Tadej Pogačar, who keeps race lead
Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) sped to his second victory of the Vuelta a España on stage 5, outpacing Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) to the finish line in a reduced bunch sprint in Roquetas.
Visma-Lease a Bike's control at the front of the peloton was never in doubt in the final kilometres of the 173.3km stage, with the two-man lead-out of Wout van Aert and Christophe Laporte playing it to perfection on the run to the line.
Brennan, who celebrated his first career Grand Tour stage win in Manosque at the weekend, launched from the front 100 metres from the line, and proved untouchable at the finish.
Behind him, Meeus got the better of the other sprinters who had survived the third-category Alto de Paüls 26km from the finish. The German held off Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education-EasyPost) and Alessandro Romele (XDS-Astana) for second place.
"It's not a bad one! It's better than a normal day job, but yeah, it's fantastic. Second one in the bag, first Grand Tour. Everyone just went full throughout the day, so I'm very thankful to finish it off again. The boys are also quite relieved," Brennan said after the stage.
"It was pretty spot-on, to be fair," he said of the Visma lead-out.
"We had the two boys pulling on front until the final few kilometres, and then Wout and Christophe [Laporte] are probably some of the in fact, the best - guys you can have in the world for this type of thing. They supported me all the way into the final.
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"At the last corner, I lost my wheel a bit. The paint was a little bit slippery, but thankfully, I stayed safe. Christophe also felt that a little bit, but managed it really well, so I'm glad we could finish with the arms in the air.
"I wouldn't say I'm a sprinter, but I can climb a little bit, so on this type of terrain, it works really nicely – especially with the support I have here. Even Stevie [Kruijswijk] and Bruno [Armirail], these guys were just so strong. When you've got these guys with you, it really gives you the confidence to go and try to achieve more."
The climb of the Alto de Paüls proved fatal for the chances of several sprinters who might have figured among the favourites for the stage. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Premier Tech), and Ben Turner (Netcompany Ineos) all faded away as UAE Team Emirates-XRG pushed the pace on the way up.
With them out of the way, and the few attacks after the descent easily dealt with, a reduced bunch sprint was inevitable. A host of teams rotated at the front as the peloton approached the finish, but it was Visma-Lease a Bike who took control when it mattered most.
The Dutch squad were the only fully organised lead-out in Roquetas, and a finishing trio of Van Aert, Laporte, and Brennan surely has few equals in the peloton.
With 89 riders crossing the line together, there was no GC movement on stage 5. Red jersey Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) remains in the race lead, carrying a 3:21 advantage over Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) into the hills of stage 6.
How it unfolded
After three days in France and Andorra, the Vuelta a España crossed into Spain for the first time on Wednesday for the first sprint-friendly stage of the race.
The 173.3km stage saw the riders race entirely in Catalunya, as they headed from Falset to Roquetes, with 1,600 metres of climbing along the way.
Only one categorised climb lay on the route, the third-category Alto de Pauls (3.5km at 7.1%), which lay 26km from the line, though it was preceded by several uncategorised hills.
A crash shortly after the stage start led to Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Lotto-Intermarché) becoming the fourth rider to leave the Vuelta following Cian Uijtdebroeks (Movistar) earlier in the morning.
Out front, Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility) led the breakaway attacks. He was joined in a five-man move by Stefan Küng (Tudor), Walter Calzoni (Pinarello-Q36.5), Diego Uriarte (Kern Pharma), and Mattia Gaffuri (Picnic-PostNL).
Küng wouldn't last long in the move, though, his time up front coming to an end 28km into the stage after he dropped back with a mechanical.
Behind the break, Netcompany Ineos and UAE Team Emirates-XRG were among the teams working on the front as the time gap was limited to a maximum of just over a minute.
It wouldn't grow much further than that, either, with teams throughout the peloton racing nervily amid reports of crosswinds further along the course. With 110km to go, the break had just 40 seconds, and their time out front ended 10km later.
Netcompany Ineos and Lidl-Trek – led by Mads Pedersen – pushed the pace as the winds blew, provoking a split in the peloton and echelons on the exposed flatlands close to the Costa Daurada. The brief spell of crosswind chaos didn't last for long, though, and calm resumed as the race hit the town of Amposta.
Following the cessation of hostilities, the peloton rolled on into the second half of the stage with less urgency, even if Visma-Lease a Bike remained vigilant at the front. There was no attempt to re-establish a breakaway, either, though green jersey wearer Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep) ventured out on his own 73km from the finish.
The Briton, second in the points classification, 45 points down on leader Tadej Pogačar, duly rolled through the day's intermediate sprint 14km later to collect 20 points and move closer to the Slovenian. Behind him, Wout van Aert nipped out of the peloton to take 17 points.
Both Hayter and Van Aert were soon back in the fold. The peloton was back as one as the race rolled into the final 50km of the day.
Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility) broke the deadlock on a hill with 44km to go, easing clear and racing to a 50-second lead on those he'd left behind. The pace remained languid until the riders began the approach to the Alto de Pauls, at which point UAE, Ineos, Lidl-Trek, and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe took it up at the front.
Kron's lead quickly evaporated, and the Dane was caught with 30km to go just before the climb began. The early slopes saw a host of GC names shift to the front as several hardy sprinters, including Pedersen and Groves, were dropped.
The UAE train – Pogačar plus three of his lieutenants – led the race over the summit and continued down the descent into the final 20km. Towards the bottom, Xabier Azparren (Pinarello-Q36.5) broke clear with a solo move, and the Basque rider's move was met with a reaction from several more riders behind.
The moves were quickly neutralised, though, and Visma and UAE retook control as the race hit the 10km mark. The Dutch squad kept the pace high into Roquetas as other teams, including NSN, Uno-X Mobility, and Jayco-AlUla, joined them.
The yellow jerseys of Uno-X and Visma led the race under the flamme rouge, the Dutch squad racing with three towards the final sprint. Van Aert hit the front with 800 metres to go, holding the line until the final right-hand turn. From there, it was up to Christophe Laporte, who provided the final lead-out for Brennan.
Following a peerless lead-out, and with the Briton clearly in top form, there was never any doubt that he would burst clear of his sprint rivals and clean up at the line.
He crossed the line untroubled by those behind, celebrating win number two of the race, the 21st of his young career.
Results
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
3:47:02
|
2
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|
13
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|
18
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|
23
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
24
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|
25
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
27
|
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|
28
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|
29
|
Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Kern Pharma
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|
30
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|
31
|
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|
32
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|
33
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|
34
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|
35
|
Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|
36
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) XDS Astana
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
37
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|
38
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|
39
|
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|
40
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|
41
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|
42
|
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|
43
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|
44
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|
45
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|
46
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|
47
|
Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|
48
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|
49
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|
50
|
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|
51
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|
52
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|
53
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|
54
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|
55
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
56
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|
57
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|
58
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|
59
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|
60
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|
61
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|
62
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|
63
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|
64
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|
65
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|
66
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|
67
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|
68
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|
69
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|
70
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|
71
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
72
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|
73
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
74
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|
75
|
Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|
76
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|
77
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|
78
|
Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
79
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
80
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|
81
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|
82
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 81 - Cell 2
|
83
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|
84
|
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|
85
|
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|
86
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 85 - Cell 2
|
87
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 86 - Cell 2
|
88
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|
89
|
Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 88 - Cell 2
|
90
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|
0:0:29
|
91
|
Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL
|Row 90 - Cell 2
|
92
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:0:38
|
93
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|
0:0:43
|
94
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 93 - Cell 2
|
95
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling
|
0:0:51
|
96
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:01:11
|
97
|
Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis
|
0:01:20
|
98
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:01:25
|
99
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar
|
0:01:49
|
100
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:04:00
|
101
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 100 - Cell 2
|
102
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 101 - Cell 2
|
103
|
Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 102 - Cell 2
|
104
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor
|Row 103 - Cell 2
|
105
|
Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 104 - Cell 2
|
106
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 105 - Cell 2
|
107
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 106 - Cell 2
|
108
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 107 - Cell 2
|
109
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|
110
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 109 - Cell 2
|
111
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 110 - Cell 2
|
112
|
Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor
|Row 111 - Cell 2
|
113
|
Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 112 - Cell 2
|
114
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 113 - Cell 2
|
115
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 114 - Cell 2
|
116
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|Row 115 - Cell 2
|
117
|
George Bennett (NZl) NSN Cycling
|Row 116 - Cell 2
|
118
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana
|Row 117 - Cell 2
|
119
|
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:05:12
|
120
|
Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|Row 119 - Cell 2
|
121
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 120 - Cell 2
|
122
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 121 - Cell 2
|
123
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 122 - Cell 2
|
124
|
David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 123 - Cell 2
|
125
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 124 - Cell 2
|
126
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:05:34
|
127
|
Hamish McKenzie (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
0:08:35
|
128
|
Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling
|Row 127 - Cell 2
|
129
|
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Kern Pharma
|Row 128 - Cell 2
|
130
|
Floris Van Tricht (Bel) NSN Cycling
|Row 129 - Cell 2
|
131
|
Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma
|Row 130 - Cell 2
|
132
|
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 131 - Cell 2
|
133
|
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|Row 132 - Cell 2
|
134
|
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 133 - Cell 2
|
135
|
Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 134 - Cell 2
|
136
|
Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma
|Row 135 - Cell 2
|
137
|
Hugo Houle (Can) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 136 - Cell 2
|
138
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 137 - Cell 2
|
139
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|Row 138 - Cell 2
|
140
|
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 139 - Cell 2
|
141
|
Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|Row 140 - Cell 2
|
142
|
Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|Row 141 - Cell 2
|
143
|
Markel Beloki (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 142 - Cell 2
|
144
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 143 - Cell 2
|
145
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 144 - Cell 2
|
146
|
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar
|Row 145 - Cell 2
|
147
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 146 - Cell 2
|
148
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|Row 147 - Cell 2
|
149
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|Row 148 - Cell 2
|
150
|
Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 149 - Cell 2
|
151
|
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
0:10:39
|
152
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|Row 151 - Cell 2
|
153
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 152 - Cell 2
|
154
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 153 - Cell 2
|
155
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
0:10:46
|
156
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|Row 155 - Cell 2
|
157
|
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 156 - Cell 2
|
158
|
Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|Row 157 - Cell 2
|
159
|
Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 158 - Cell 2
|
160
|
Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 159 - Cell 2
|
161
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 160 - Cell 2
|
162
|
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 161 - Cell 2
|
163
|
James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 162 - Cell 2
|
164
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 163 - Cell 2
|
165
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla
|Row 164 - Cell 2
|
166
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 165 - Cell 2
|
167
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 166 - Cell 2
|
168
|
Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek
|Row 167 - Cell 2
|
169
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 168 - Cell 2
|
170
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 169 - Cell 2
|
171
|
Ben Turner (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 170 - Cell 2
|
172
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 171 - Cell 2
|
173
|
Joshua Tarling (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 172 - Cell 2
|
174
|
Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 173 - Cell 2
|
175
|
Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 174 - Cell 2
|
176
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor
|Row 175 - Cell 2
|
177
|
Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma
|Row 176 - Cell 2
|
178
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|Row 177 - Cell 2
|
179
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 178 - Cell 2
|
180
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 179 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 180 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar
|Row 181 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
3:47:02
|
2
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|
13
|
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|
18
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|
23
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
24
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|
25
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
27
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|
28
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|
29
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|
30
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:0:38
|
31
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:01:11
|
32
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:01:25
|
33
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar
|
0:01:49
|
34
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:04:00
|
35
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|
36
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
37
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|
38
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|
39
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|
40
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|
41
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|
42
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|
43
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:05:12
|
44
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|
45
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|
46
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:05:34
|
47
|
Hamish McKenzie (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
0:08:35
|
48
|
Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|
49
|
Floris Van Tricht (Bel) NSN Cycling
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|
50
|
Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|
51
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|
52
|
Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|
53
|
Markel Beloki (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|
54
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|
55
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
56
|
Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|
57
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|
0:10:39
|
58
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|
59
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:10:46
|
60
|
Joshua Tarling (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|
61
|
Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|
62
|
Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|
63
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Visma-Lease a Bike
|
11:21:06
|
2
|
XDS Astana
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Lotto Intermarche
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Movistar Team
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Bahrain Victorious
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Uno-X Mobility
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Jayco Alula
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Netcompany Ineos
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Lidl-Trek
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|
13
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Kern Pharma
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Tudor
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|
18
|
UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
NSN Cycling
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
Picnic Postnl
|
0:0:29
|
21
|
Cofidis
|
0:01:40
|
22
|
Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:08:00
|
23
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
11:26:01
|
2
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:03:21
|
3
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|
0:03:32
|
4
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:03:44
|
5
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:03:45
|
6
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:03:50
|
7
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:03:57
|
8
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:04:06
|
9
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:04:11
|
11
|
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:04:34
|
12
|
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:04:44
|
13
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:05:27
|
14
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|
0:05:30
|
15
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|
0:06:02
|
16
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:07:32
|
17
|
Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
0:08:37
|
18
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:08:44
|
19
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:09:17
|
21
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:09:25
|
22
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:09:26
|
23
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling
|
0:09:47
|
24
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana
|
0:09:51
|
25
|
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
0:09:54
|
26
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:10:52
|
27
|
Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:11:31
|
28
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:12:09
|
29
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:12:49
|
30
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:13:43
|
31
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
0:14:20
|
32
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor
|
0:14:41
|
33
|
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:15:00
|
34
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:15:17
|
35
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:15:33
|
36
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|
0:16:30
|
37
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:18:21
|
38
|
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:18:57
|
39
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:19:05
|
40
|
Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:19:10
|
41
|
George Bennett (NZl) NSN Cycling
|
0:19:13
|
42
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:19:35
|
43
|
Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor
|
0:20:38
|
44
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|
0:21:19
|
45
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:23:18
|
46
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor
|
0:23:19
|
47
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar
|
0:23:28
|
48
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:23:30
|
49
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:23:31
|
50
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:23:32
|
51
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:23:36
|
52
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar
|
0:23:42
|
53
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:23:43
|
54
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:23:46
|
55
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) XDS Astana
|
0:23:49
|
56
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:23:50
|
57
|
David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:23:52
|
58
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling
|
0:23:53
|
59
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|
60
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:23:54
|
61
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:23:57
|
62
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:24:00
|
63
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla
|
0:24:04
|
64
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:24:08
|
65
|
Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:24:09
|
66
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
0:24:14
|
67
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:24:17
|
68
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:24:18
|
69
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:24:22
|
70
|
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:24:25
|
71
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:24:36
|
72
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:24:38
|
73
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
74
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
0:24:44
|
75
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:24:51
|
76
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:24:56
|
77
|
Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|
0:24:57
|
78
|
Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
79
|
Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:25:03
|
80
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:25:05
|
81
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:25:16
|
82
|
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:25:19
|
83
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|
84
|
Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:25:23
|
85
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
0:25:28
|
86
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar
|
0:25:30
|
87
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:25:49
|
88
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:25:50
|
89
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:25:56
|
90
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:25:57
|
91
|
Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:26:04
|
92
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 91 - Cell 2
|
93
|
Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis
|
0:26:06
|
94
|
Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL
|
0:26:08
|
95
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling
|Row 94 - Cell 2
|
96
|
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling
|
0:26:30
|
97
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:26:32
|
98
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|
0:26:39
|
99
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:27:15
|
100
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
0:27:22
|
101
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
0:27:24
|
102
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:27:28
|
103
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:28:09
|
104
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:28:10
|
105
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:28:13
|
106
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:28:28
|
107
|
Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:29:26
|
108
|
David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:29:27
|
109
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:29:32
|
110
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana
|
0:29:40
|
111
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor
|
0:29:45
|
112
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:29:49
|
113
|
Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:29:52
|
114
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:29:59
|
115
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:30:25
|
116
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:30:43
|
117
|
James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:30:47
|
118
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:31:05
|
119
|
Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma
|
0:31:07
|
120
|
Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
0:31:15
|
121
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:31:35
|
122
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:31:43
|
123
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:32:02
|
124
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:32:16
|
125
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:32:22
|
126
|
Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:32:34
|
127
|
Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
0:32:41
|
128
|
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:32:45
|
129
|
Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:32:47
|
130
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:32:48
|
131
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:33:13
|
132
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:33:21
|
133
|
Floris Van Tricht (Bel) NSN Cycling
|
0:34:05
|
134
|
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:34:06
|
135
|
Markel Beloki (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:34:11
|
136
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:34:22
|
137
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:34:29
|
138
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:34:34
|
139
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:34:37
|
140
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling
|
0:34:42
|
141
|
Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling
|
0:34:43
|
142
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
0:34:49
|
143
|
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
0:34:55
|
144
|
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar
|
0:35:14
|
145
|
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:35:45
|
146
|
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:35:59
|
147
|
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:36:01
|
148
|
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:36:05
|
149
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
0:36:06
|
150
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
0:36:09
|
151
|
Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:36:20
|
152
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:36:39
|
153
|
Hugo Houle (Can) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:36:49
|
154
|
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
0:36:50
|
155
|
Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|
0:36:52
|
156
|
Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:37:16
|
157
|
Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
0:37:20
|
158
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|
0:37:23
|
159
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:37:24
|
160
|
Joshua Tarling (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:37:26
|
161
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:37:36
|
162
|
Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:37:39
|
163
|
Ben Turner (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:37:43
|
164
|
Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:37:54
|
165
|
Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:38:04
|
166
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
0:38:14
|
167
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
0:38:27
|
168
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:38:29
|
169
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:38:34
|
170
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla
|
0:39:06
|
171
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:39:13
|
172
|
Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
0:40:00
|
173
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:41:28
|
174
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor
|
0:42:11
|
175
|
Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
0:42:59
|
176
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
0:43:10
|
177
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:43:19
|
178
|
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
0:43:31
|
179
|
Hamish McKenzie (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
0:45:39
|
180
|
Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:54:04
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
82
|
2
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
60
|
3
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|
57
|
4
|
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
50
|
5
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
48
|
6
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
30
|
7
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
28
|
8
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
25
|
9
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
25
|
10
|
Joshua Tarling (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
25
|
11
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
24
|
12
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
22
|
13
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar
|
22
|
14
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
22
|
15
|
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
21
|
16
|
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
21
|
17
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
20
|
18
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling
|
20
|
19
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
20
|
20
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
17
|
21
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
17
|
22
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
15
|
23
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
15
|
24
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
15
|
25
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
13
|
26
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
13
|
27
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
13
|
28
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
11
|
29
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
11
|
30
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|
10
|
31
|
David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
10
|
32
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
10
|
33
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
9
|
34
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
9
|
35
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
8
|
36
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
8
|
37
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
7
|
38
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
6
|
39
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor
|
6
|
40
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor
|
4
|
41
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
4
|
42
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|
3
|
43
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
2
|
44
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
2
|
45
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
2
|
46
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|
1
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
23
|
2
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
10
|
3
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
6
|
4
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
6
|
5
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
6
|
6
|
Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
6
|
7
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
5
|
8
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|
4
|
9
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
4
|
10
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
4
|
11
|
Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma
|
4
|
12
|
Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
4
|
13
|
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
3
|
14
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|
2
|
15
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
2
|
16
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
1
|
17
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
1
|
18
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1
|
19
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
1
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
11:29:46
|
2
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:0:21
|
3
|
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:0:59
|
4
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:01:42
|
5
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|
0:02:17
|
6
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:04:59
|
7
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:05:32
|
9
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:05:41
|
10
|
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
0:06:09
|
11
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:07:07
|
12
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:08:24
|
13
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:09:04
|
14
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:11:32
|
15
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:15:50
|
16
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|
0:17:34
|
17
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:19:45
|
18
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:19:46
|
19
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:19:47
|
20
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:19:51
|
21
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar
|
0:19:57
|
22
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:20:05
|
23
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:20:32
|
24
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:20:53
|
25
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:21:06
|
26
|
Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|
0:21:12
|
27
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|
0:21:34
|
28
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
0:21:43
|
29
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar
|
0:21:45
|
30
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:22:19
|
31
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling
|
0:22:23
|
32
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:23:43
|
33
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:24:24
|
34
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:24:28
|
35
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:24:43
|
36
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:25:47
|
37
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor
|
0:26:00
|
38
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:26:04
|
39
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:26:14
|
40
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:26:40
|
41
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:26:58
|
42
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:27:20
|
43
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:27:58
|
44
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:28:17
|
45
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:28:37
|
46
|
Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:28:49
|
47
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:29:03
|
48
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:29:28
|
49
|
Floris Van Tricht (Bel) NSN Cycling
|
0:30:20
|
50
|
Markel Beloki (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:30:26
|
51
|
Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling
|
0:30:58
|
52
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
0:31:04
|
53
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
0:32:21
|
54
|
Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:32:35
|
55
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|
0:33:38
|
56
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:33:39
|
57
|
Joshua Tarling (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:33:41
|
58
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:35:28
|
59
|
Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
0:36:15
|
60
|
Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
0:39:14
|
61
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
0:39:25
|
62
|
Hamish McKenzie (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
0:41:54
|
63
|
Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:50:19
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
34:27:48
|
2
|
Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:06:20
|
3
|
Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:10:26
|
4
|
Netcompany Ineos
|
0:16:33
|
5
|
XDS Astana
|
0:19:38
|
6
|
Tudor
|
0:24:52
|
7
|
EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:25:23
|
8
|
Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:30:12
|
9
|
Movistar Team
|
0:31:38
|
10
|
Bahrain Victorious
|
0:33:02
|
11
|
Kern Pharma
|
0:34:32
|
12
|
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:36:09
|
13
|
NSN Cycling
|
0:38:05
|
14
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:41:03
|
15
|
Lidl-Trek
|
0:42:04
|
16
|
Lotto Intermarche
|
0:42:16
|
17
|
Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:43:53
|
18
|
Jayco Alula
|
0:47:18
|
19
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
0:50:02
|
20
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:52:26
|
21
|
Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:53:07
|
22
|
Cofidis
|
0:55:04
|
23
|
Picnic Postnl
|
1:04:07
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.
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