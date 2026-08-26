Vuelta a España: Matthew Brennan sprints to second win on stage 5 as late climb fails to drop sprinter

Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) sped to his second victory of the Vuelta a España on stage 5, outpacing Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) to the finish line in a reduced bunch sprint in Roquetas.

Visma-Lease a Bike's control at the front of the peloton was never in doubt in the final kilometres of the 173.3km stage, with the two-man lead-out of Wout van Aert and Christophe Laporte playing it to perfection on the run to the line.

Brennan, who celebrated his first career Grand Tour stage win in Manosque at the weekend, launched from the front 100 metres from the line, and proved untouchable at the finish.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

Behind him, Meeus got the better of the other sprinters who had survived the third-category Alto de Paüls 26km from the finish. The German held off Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education-EasyPost) and Alessandro Romele (XDS-Astana) for second place.

"It's not a bad one! It's better than a normal day job, but yeah, it's fantastic. Second one in the bag, first Grand Tour. Everyone just went full throughout the day, so I'm very thankful to finish it off again. The boys are also quite relieved," Brennan said after the stage.

"It was pretty spot-on, to be fair," he said of the Visma lead-out.

"We had the two boys pulling on front until the final few kilometres, and then Wout and Christophe [Laporte] are probably some of the in fact, the best - guys you can have in the world for this type of thing. They supported me all the way into the final.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"At the last corner, I lost my wheel a bit. The paint was a little bit slippery, but thankfully, I stayed safe. Christophe also felt that a little bit, but managed it really well, so I'm glad we could finish with the arms in the air.

"I wouldn't say I'm a sprinter, but I can climb a little bit, so on this type of terrain, it works really nicely – especially with the support I have here. Even Stevie [Kruijswijk] and Bruno [Armirail], these guys were just so strong. When you've got these guys with you, it really gives you the confidence to go and try to achieve more."

The climb of the Alto de Paüls proved fatal for the chances of several sprinters who might have figured among the favourites for the stage. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Premier Tech), and Ben Turner (Netcompany Ineos) all faded away as UAE Team Emirates-XRG pushed the pace on the way up.

With them out of the way, and the few attacks after the descent easily dealt with, a reduced bunch sprint was inevitable. A host of teams rotated at the front as the peloton approached the finish, but it was Visma-Lease a Bike who took control when it mattered most.

The Dutch squad were the only fully organised lead-out in Roquetas, and a finishing trio of Van Aert, Laporte, and Brennan surely has few equals in the peloton.

With 89 riders crossing the line together, there was no GC movement on stage 5. Red jersey Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) remains in the race lead, carrying a 3:21 advantage over Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) into the hills of stage 6.

How it unfolded

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After three days in France and Andorra, the Vuelta a España crossed into Spain for the first time on Wednesday for the first sprint-friendly stage of the race.

The 173.3km stage saw the riders race entirely in Catalunya, as they headed from Falset to Roquetes, with 1,600 metres of climbing along the way.

Only one categorised climb lay on the route, the third-category Alto de Pauls (3.5km at 7.1%), which lay 26km from the line, though it was preceded by several uncategorised hills.

A crash shortly after the stage start led to Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Lotto-Intermarché) becoming the fourth rider to leave the Vuelta following Cian Uijtdebroeks (Movistar) earlier in the morning.

Out front, Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility) led the breakaway attacks. He was joined in a five-man move by Stefan Küng (Tudor), Walter Calzoni (Pinarello-Q36.5), Diego Uriarte (Kern Pharma), and Mattia Gaffuri (Picnic-PostNL).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Küng wouldn't last long in the move, though, his time up front coming to an end 28km into the stage after he dropped back with a mechanical.

Behind the break, Netcompany Ineos and UAE Team Emirates-XRG were among the teams working on the front as the time gap was limited to a maximum of just over a minute.

It wouldn't grow much further than that, either, with teams throughout the peloton racing nervily amid reports of crosswinds further along the course. With 110km to go, the break had just 40 seconds, and their time out front ended 10km later.

Netcompany Ineos and Lidl-Trek – led by Mads Pedersen – pushed the pace as the winds blew, provoking a split in the peloton and echelons on the exposed flatlands close to the Costa Daurada. The brief spell of crosswind chaos didn't last for long, though, and calm resumed as the race hit the town of Amposta.

Following the cessation of hostilities, the peloton rolled on into the second half of the stage with less urgency, even if Visma-Lease a Bike remained vigilant at the front. There was no attempt to re-establish a breakaway, either, though green jersey wearer Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep) ventured out on his own 73km from the finish.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Briton, second in the points classification, 45 points down on leader Tadej Pogačar, duly rolled through the day's intermediate sprint 14km later to collect 20 points and move closer to the Slovenian. Behind him, Wout van Aert nipped out of the peloton to take 17 points.

Both Hayter and Van Aert were soon back in the fold. The peloton was back as one as the race rolled into the final 50km of the day.

Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility) broke the deadlock on a hill with 44km to go, easing clear and racing to a 50-second lead on those he'd left behind. The pace remained languid until the riders began the approach to the Alto de Pauls, at which point UAE, Ineos, Lidl-Trek, and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe took it up at the front.

Kron's lead quickly evaporated, and the Dane was caught with 30km to go just before the climb began. The early slopes saw a host of GC names shift to the front as several hardy sprinters, including Pedersen and Groves, were dropped.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The UAE train – Pogačar plus three of his lieutenants – led the race over the summit and continued down the descent into the final 20km. Towards the bottom, Xabier Azparren (Pinarello-Q36.5) broke clear with a solo move, and the Basque rider's move was met with a reaction from several more riders behind.

The moves were quickly neutralised, though, and Visma and UAE retook control as the race hit the 10km mark. The Dutch squad kept the pace high into Roquetas as other teams, including NSN, Uno-X Mobility, and Jayco-AlUla, joined them.

The yellow jerseys of Uno-X and Visma led the race under the flamme rouge, the Dutch squad racing with three towards the final sprint. Van Aert hit the front with 800 metres to go, holding the line until the final right-hand turn. From there, it was up to Christophe Laporte, who provided the final lead-out for Brennan.

Following a peerless lead-out, and with the Briton clearly in top form, there was never any doubt that he would burst clear of his sprint rivals and clean up at the line.

He crossed the line untroubled by those behind, celebrating win number two of the race, the 21st of his young career.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Rank Name Result 1 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 3:47:02 2 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 8 - Cell 2 10 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Luca Van Boven (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Kern Pharma Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarche Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Victor Langellotti (Mon) XDS Astana Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 36 - Cell 2 38 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 39 - Cell 2 41 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 40 - Cell 2 42 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 43 - Cell 2 45 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 44 - Cell 2 46 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious Row 46 - Cell 2 48 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla Row 47 - Cell 2 49 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step Row 48 - Cell 2 50 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 49 - Cell 2 51 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos Row 50 - Cell 2 52 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 52 - Cell 2 54 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious Row 55 - Cell 2 57 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 56 - Cell 2 58 Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 58 - Cell 2 60 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos Row 59 - Cell 2 61 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 61 - Cell 2 63 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek Row 62 - Cell 2 64 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Row 63 - Cell 2 65 William Barta (USA) Tudor Row 64 - Cell 2 66 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek Row 65 - Cell 2 67 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 66 - Cell 2 68 Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling Row 67 - Cell 2 69 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Row 68 - Cell 2 70 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana Row 69 - Cell 2 71 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 70 - Cell 2 72 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step Row 71 - Cell 2 73 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost Row 72 - Cell 2 74 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 73 - Cell 2 75 Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step Row 74 - Cell 2 76 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma Row 75 - Cell 2 77 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 76 - Cell 2 78 Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 77 - Cell 2 79 Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Row 78 - Cell 2 80 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos Row 79 - Cell 2 81 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 80 - Cell 2 82 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious Row 81 - Cell 2 83 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 82 - Cell 2 84 Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 83 - Cell 2 85 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling Row 84 - Cell 2 86 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 85 - Cell 2 87 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 86 - Cell 2 88 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Row 87 - Cell 2 89 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Row 88 - Cell 2 90 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis 0:0:29 91 Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL Row 90 - Cell 2 92 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 0:0:38 93 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek 0:0:43 94 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Row 93 - Cell 2 95 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling 0:0:51 96 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:11 97 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis 0:01:20 98 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:25 99 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar 0:01:49 100 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:04:00 101 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 100 - Cell 2 102 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious Row 101 - Cell 2 103 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 102 - Cell 2 104 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Row 103 - Cell 2 105 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 104 - Cell 2 106 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious Row 105 - Cell 2 107 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 106 - Cell 2 108 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 107 - Cell 2 109 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche Row 108 - Cell 2 110 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 109 - Cell 2 111 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost Row 110 - Cell 2 112 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor Row 111 - Cell 2 113 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis Row 112 - Cell 2 114 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 113 - Cell 2 115 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 114 - Cell 2 116 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar Row 115 - Cell 2 117 George Bennett (NZl) NSN Cycling Row 116 - Cell 2 118 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana Row 117 - Cell 2 119 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:05:12 120 Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL Row 119 - Cell 2 121 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 120 - Cell 2 122 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 121 - Cell 2 123 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 122 - Cell 2 124 David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 123 - Cell 2 125 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 124 - Cell 2 126 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:05:34 127 Hamish McKenzie (Aus) Jayco AlUla 0:08:35 128 Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling Row 127 - Cell 2 129 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Kern Pharma Row 128 - Cell 2 130 Floris Van Tricht (Bel) NSN Cycling Row 129 - Cell 2 131 Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma Row 130 - Cell 2 132 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 131 - Cell 2 133 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL Row 132 - Cell 2 134 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 133 - Cell 2 135 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 134 - Cell 2 136 Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma Row 135 - Cell 2 137 Hugo Houle (Can) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 136 - Cell 2 138 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 137 - Cell 2 139 Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL Row 138 - Cell 2 140 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 139 - Cell 2 141 Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla Row 140 - Cell 2 142 Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL Row 141 - Cell 2 143 Markel Beloki (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost Row 142 - Cell 2 144 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 143 - Cell 2 145 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Row 144 - Cell 2 146 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Row 145 - Cell 2 147 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 146 - Cell 2 148 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana Row 147 - Cell 2 149 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL Row 148 - Cell 2 150 Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost Row 149 - Cell 2 151 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:10:39 152 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma Row 151 - Cell 2 153 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 152 - Cell 2 154 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 153 - Cell 2 155 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla 0:10:46 156 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek Row 155 - Cell 2 157 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 156 - Cell 2 158 Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis Row 157 - Cell 2 159 Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis Row 158 - Cell 2 160 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos Row 159 - Cell 2 161 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious Row 160 - Cell 2 162 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 161 - Cell 2 163 James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost Row 162 - Cell 2 164 Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos Row 163 - Cell 2 165 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla Row 164 - Cell 2 166 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 165 - Cell 2 167 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 166 - Cell 2 168 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek Row 167 - Cell 2 169 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 168 - Cell 2 170 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step Row 169 - Cell 2 171 Ben Turner (GBr) Netcompany Ineos Row 170 - Cell 2 172 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 171 - Cell 2 173 Joshua Tarling (GBr) Netcompany Ineos Row 172 - Cell 2 174 Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 173 - Cell 2 175 Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 174 - Cell 2 176 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Row 175 - Cell 2 177 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma Row 176 - Cell 2 178 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Row 177 - Cell 2 179 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 178 - Cell 2 180 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 179 - Cell 2 DNF Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Lotto Intermarche Row 180 - Cell 2 DNS Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Row 181 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Young riders Rank Name Result 1 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 3:47:02 2 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 0:0:38 31 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:11 32 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:25 33 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar 0:01:49 34 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:04:00 35 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Row 36 - Cell 2 38 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost Row 39 - Cell 2 41 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 40 - Cell 2 42 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:05:12 44 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 43 - Cell 2 45 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 44 - Cell 2 46 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:05:34 47 Hamish McKenzie (Aus) Jayco AlUla 0:08:35 48 Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling Row 47 - Cell 2 49 Floris Van Tricht (Bel) NSN Cycling Row 48 - Cell 2 50 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 49 - Cell 2 51 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 50 - Cell 2 52 Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Markel Beloki (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost Row 52 - Cell 2 54 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost Row 55 - Cell 2 57 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma 0:10:39 58 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:46 60 Joshua Tarling (GBr) Netcompany Ineos Row 59 - Cell 2 61 Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma Row 61 - Cell 2 63 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Row 62 - Cell 2 DNF Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Lotto Intermarche Row 63 - Cell 2 DNS Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Row 64 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Teams Rank Name Result 1 Visma-Lease a Bike 11:21:06 2 XDS Astana Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Lotto Intermarche Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Groupama-FDJ United Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Movistar Team Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Bahrain Victorious Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Uno-X Mobility Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Jayco Alula Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Netcompany Ineos Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Lidl-Trek Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Soudal Quick-Step Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Kern Pharma Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Decathlon CMA CGM Row 14 - Cell 2 16 EF Education-EasyPost Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Tudor Row 16 - Cell 2 18 UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 17 - Cell 2 19 NSN Cycling Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Picnic Postnl 0:0:29 21 Cofidis 0:01:40 22 Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:08:00 23 Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 22 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally General classification after stage 5 Rank Name Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG 11:26:01 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:21 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 0:03:32 4 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:03:44 5 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 0:03:45 6 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 0:03:50 7 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:03:57 8 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:04:06 9 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:04:11 11 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:04:34 12 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:04:44 13 Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:05:27 14 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana 0:05:30 15 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor 0:06:02 16 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:07:32 17 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:08:37 18 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:08:44 19 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:17 21 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:09:25 22 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:09:26 23 Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling 0:09:47 24 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana 0:09:51 25 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla 0:09:54 26 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 0:10:52 27 Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step 0:11:31 28 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:12:09 29 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:12:49 30 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:13:43 31 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:14:20 32 William Barta (USA) Tudor 0:14:41 33 Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:15:00 34 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:15:17 35 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:15:33 36 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis 0:16:30 37 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:18:21 38 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:18:57 39 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:19:05 40 Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious 0:19:10 41 George Bennett (NZl) NSN Cycling 0:19:13 42 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:35 43 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor 0:20:38 44 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar 0:21:19 45 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:23:18 46 Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor 0:23:19 47 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar 0:23:28 48 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:30 49 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 0:23:31 50 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 0:23:32 51 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:23:36 52 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar 0:23:42 53 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:23:43 54 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:23:46 55 Victor Langellotti (Mon) XDS Astana 0:23:49 56 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:23:50 57 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:23:52 58 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling 0:23:53 59 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL Row 58 - Cell 2 60 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:23:54 61 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:23:57 62 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:24:00 63 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla 0:24:04 64 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:24:08 65 Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:24:09 66 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla 0:24:14 67 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:24:17 68 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:24:18 69 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:24:22 70 Luca Van Boven (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:24:25 71 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 0:24:36 72 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 0:24:38 73 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Row 72 - Cell 2 74 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek 0:24:44 75 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:24:51 76 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:24:56 77 Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL 0:24:57 78 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana Row 77 - Cell 2 79 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarche 0:25:03 80 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 0:25:05 81 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:25:16 82 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:25:19 83 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Row 82 - Cell 2 84 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:25:23 85 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek 0:25:28 86 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar 0:25:30 87 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 0:25:49 88 Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 0:25:50 89 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:25:56 90 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:25:57 91 Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:26:04 92 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 91 - Cell 2 93 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis 0:26:06 94 Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL 0:26:08 95 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Row 94 - Cell 2 96 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling 0:26:30 97 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:26:32 98 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek 0:26:39 99 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:15 100 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla 0:27:22 101 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 0:27:24 102 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:27:28 103 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 0:28:09 104 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:28:10 105 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:28:13 106 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 0:28:28 107 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:29:26 108 David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:29:27 109 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:29:32 110 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana 0:29:40 111 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor 0:29:45 112 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:29:49 113 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis 0:29:52 114 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 0:29:59 115 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:30:25 116 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche 0:30:43 117 James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:30:47 118 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 0:31:05 119 Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma 0:31:07 120 Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL 0:31:15 121 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:31:35 122 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:43 123 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:32:02 124 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:32:16 125 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:32:22 126 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:32:34 127 Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla 0:32:41 128 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:32:45 129 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:32:47 130 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:32:48 131 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:33:13 132 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:33:21 133 Floris Van Tricht (Bel) NSN Cycling 0:34:05 134 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:34:06 135 Markel Beloki (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost 0:34:11 136 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:34:22 137 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:34:29 138 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step 0:34:34 139 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:34:37 140 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling 0:34:42 141 Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling 0:34:43 142 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 0:34:49 143 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:34:55 144 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar 0:35:14 145 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:35:45 146 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:35:59 147 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:01 148 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:36:05 149 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 0:36:06 150 Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL 0:36:09 151 Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost 0:36:20 152 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:36:39 153 Hugo Houle (Can) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:36:49 154 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:36:50 155 Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis 0:36:52 156 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:37:16 157 Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:37:20 158 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma 0:37:23 159 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:37:24 160 Joshua Tarling (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 0:37:26 161 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:37:36 162 Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis 0:37:39 163 Ben Turner (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 0:37:43 164 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 0:37:54 165 Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:38:04 166 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla 0:38:14 167 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:38:27 168 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:38:29 169 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:38:34 170 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla 0:39:06 171 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:39:13 172 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:40:00 173 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:28 174 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor 0:42:11 175 Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:42:59 176 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 0:43:10 177 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:43:19 178 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL 0:43:31 179 Hamish McKenzie (Aus) Jayco AlUla 0:45:39 180 Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:54:04

Swipe to scroll horizontally Points classification Rank Name Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG 82 2 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 60 3 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step 57 4 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike 50 5 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike 48 6 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 30 7 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 28 8 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 25 9 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 25 10 Joshua Tarling (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 25 11 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 24 12 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 22 13 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar 22 14 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 22 15 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 21 16 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 21 17 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 20 18 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling 20 19 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 20 20 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 17 21 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 17 22 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 15 23 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 15 24 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike 15 25 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 13 26 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 13 27 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 13 28 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike 11 29 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 11 30 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 10 31 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 10 32 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla 10 33 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 9 34 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 9 35 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 8 36 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG 8 37 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 7 38 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 6 39 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor 6 40 Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor 4 41 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 4 42 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana 3 43 Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG 2 44 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 2 45 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 2 46 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mountains classification Rank Name Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG 23 2 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 10 3 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla 6 4 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike 6 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 6 6 Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla 6 7 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 5 8 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 4 9 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 4 10 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 4 11 Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma 4 12 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma 4 13 Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates XRG 3 14 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana 2 15 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 2 16 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG 1 17 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 1 18 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step 1 19 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Young riders classification Rank Name Result 1 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 11:29:46 2 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:0:21 3 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:0:59 4 Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:01:42 5 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor 0:02:17 6 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:04:59 7 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:32 9 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:05:41 10 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla 0:06:09 11 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 0:07:07 12 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:08:24 13 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:09:04 14 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:11:32 15 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:50 16 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar 0:17:34 17 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:45 18 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 0:19:46 19 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 0:19:47 20 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:19:51 21 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar 0:19:57 22 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:20:05 23 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:20:32 24 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 0:20:53 25 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:21:06 26 Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL 0:21:12 27 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor 0:21:34 28 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek 0:21:43 29 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar 0:21:45 30 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:22:19 31 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling 0:22:23 32 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:23:43 33 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 0:24:24 34 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:24:28 35 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 0:24:43 36 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:25:47 37 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor 0:26:00 38 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:26:04 39 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 0:26:14 40 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:26:40 41 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche 0:26:58 42 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 0:27:20 43 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:58 44 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:28:17 45 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:28:37 46 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:28:49 47 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:29:03 48 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:29:28 49 Floris Van Tricht (Bel) NSN Cycling 0:30:20 50 Markel Beloki (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost 0:30:26 51 Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling 0:30:58 52 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 0:31:04 53 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 0:32:21 54 Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost 0:32:35 55 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma 0:33:38 56 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:33:39 57 Joshua Tarling (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 0:33:41 58 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:28 59 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:36:15 60 Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:39:14 61 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 0:39:25 62 Hamish McKenzie (Aus) Jayco AlUla 0:41:54 63 Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:50:19