Vuelta a España: Matthew Brennan sprints to second win on stage 5 as late climb fails to drop sprinter

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No attacks from Tadej Pogačar, who keeps race lead

Team Visma-Lease a bike&#039;s British rider Matthew Brennan celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifth stage of the Vuelta a Espana 2026, a 173,4 km race between Falset and Roquetes on August 26, 2026. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) sped to his second victory of the Vuelta a España on stage 5, outpacing Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) to the finish line in a reduced bunch sprint in Roquetas.

Visma-Lease a Bike's control at the front of the peloton was never in doubt in the final kilometres of the 173.3km stage, with the two-man lead-out of Wout van Aert and Christophe Laporte playing it to perfection on the run to the line.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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