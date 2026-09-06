Tour of Britain Men: Nils Politt strikes for solo stage 5 win while Tim Wellens secures overall title

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Florian Vermeersch second, Filippo Ganna third from chasers in Earlston

Nils Politt rides solo for stage 5 victory at 2026 Tour of Britain Men
Nils Politt rides solo for stage 5 victory at 2026 Tour of Britain Men (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
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Nils Politt won the final stage of the Tour of Britain Men on Sunday, after the UAE Team Emirates-XRG team dominated the day, riding Tim Wellens to overall victory.

Politt was part of a group of eight riders which formed when the race exploded in the Lammermuir Hills of the Scottish borders. On the windswept moorland between the day’s three classified climbs, all of which came within 20km of each other, first Netcompany Ineos then UAE put the race in the gutter, splitting the bunch.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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