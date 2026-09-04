'I don't think I was very popular in that breakaway' – Matthew Brennan locks down rivals' attacks with imperious performance to repay Wout van Aert in Vuelta a España

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British rider produces stunning effort on the attack on stage 13, as Visma-Lease a Bike continue to succeed in stage-hunting efforts

Wout van Aert smiles as he hugs teammate Matthew Brennan after winning stage 13 of the 2026 Vuelta a España
Van Aert thanks teammate Matthew Brennan after his stage 13 win (Image credit: Getty Images)

After being guided to a hat-trick of stage wins by Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the Vuelta a España, Matthew Brennan described repaying his 'superstar' teammate by putting in a mountain of work to help him win stage 13 as "even sweeter than a win."

The parcours from Almuñeca to Loja was always going to be one Visma had their eyes on, with a lumpy route through the hills in Andalucía suiting the versatile Van Aert, Brennan, and several others on the Dutch team's stage-hunting roster.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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