Vuelta a España: Wout van Aert wins stage 15 from a five-rider breakaway

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Points classification leader produces second victory in three days while red jersey remains with Enric Mas

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) celebrates winning stage 15 from a breakaway of five riders into Cordoba
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) celebrates winning stage 15 from a breakaway of five riders into Cordoba (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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