Vuelta a España stage 19 LIVE: Enric Mas defends red jersey on first day of climactic mountain double-header
Vélez-Málaga to Peñas Blancas. Estepona, 210 km
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Race Situation
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Hannes Wilksch and Mats Wenzel were the latest to try a move, but, along with a flurry of poursuivants, have all be swept up back into the peloton.
The latter's Equipo Kern Pharma is especially eager for some success today, given the doubt surrounding their future as they continue to seek a new sponsor.
'You've got that pressure in your head' - Kern Pharma hit final days of Vuelta a España in last-ditch battle to continue in 2027
The attacks are, as expected, coming thick and fast! For the time being we have a group of eight up the road by a few seconds but the situation is very much in flux.
Here were the riders at the start, before hostilities began.
OFFICIAL START
And they're off! The first third of this flat stage is flat, so it could take a while for a break to form. The riders best brace themselves for a long battle.
The riders are in the neutralised zone, but one rider not among them is yesterday’s winner Stefan Küng. That victory made it mission accomplished at this Vuelta for the Swiss time trialist specialist, as well as delivering his Tudor team a second victory following Marco Brenner’s success - a fantastic return for one of the race’s smaller teams.
The morning after winning the time trial, Stefan Küng pulls out of the Vuelta a España
There was a sense after yesterday’s time trial that Enric Mas had passed the all-important test at yesterday’s time trial, holding off the challenge by Primož Roglič in a discipline he excels less at with a healthy lead at the top of the classification still intact
However, this race is far from over - and today’s parcours is prime territory for an ambush. As one of the few to exceed 200km , and with plenty of climbing along the way, including a summit finish, both he and his Movistar team must be alert, and again need to rise to the occasion.
Vuelta a España 2026 stage 19 preview - Roads rising above Costa del Sol offer hunting grounds for breakaway riders and GC gains
Hello and welcome to stage 19 of the Vuelta a España!
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