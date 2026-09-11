Vuelta a España stage 19 LIVE: Enric Mas defends red jersey on first day of climactic mountain double-header

Vélez-Málaga to Peñas Blancas. Estepona, 210 km

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JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 10: Enric Mas of Spain and Movistar Team celebrates at podium as Red Leader Jersey winner during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 18 a 32.1km individual time trial stage from El Puerto de Santa Maria to Jerez de la Frontera / #UCIWT / on September 10, 2026 in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
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OFFICIAL START

Hello and welcome to stage 19 of the Vuelta a España!

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