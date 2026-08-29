Luca Van Boven quits Vuelta a España after completing stage 7 with collapsed lung and broken ribs from crash involving Alessandro Romele

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Lotto-Intermarché rider squeezed onto pavement and fell heavily after Italian lost balance

2026 Vuelta a España: Luca Van Boven on stage 2
Luca Van Boven is out of the Vuelta following a heavy crashs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotto-Intermarché have announced via social media that their rider Luca Van Boven has abandoned the Vuelta a España after crashing heavily during stage 7 and managing to complete the day's racing with broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Van Boven fell heavily in kilometre 122 of the mountainous stage, 28km from the finish line, after Alessandro Romele (XDS-Astana) lost his balance after hitting a speed bump in a small town. As a result, the Italian sprinter unintentionally closed out the Belgian, who hit the pavement and crashed.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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