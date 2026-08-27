UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Sister and brother Monique and Nicolas Halter take double gold in the U23 short course
The siblings won their respective sprints as Switzerland dominate
The Swiss cycling team kept it in the family on Thursday, siblings Monique and Nicholas Halter winning the women’s and men’s under-23 short course rainbow jerseys, and taking the country’s second and third gold medals of the championships.
Monique was off first in the women’s race after a race-long battle royal in which the top 16 riders began the final lap within 10 seconds of each other. The race came down to a four-woman sprint, Halter edging British rider Bethany-Ann Jackson into second place.
USA’s representative, Makena Kellerman, won the battle for the bronze medal, just about beating Denmark’s Julie Lillelund, the leading four women separated by one second.
Her younger brother, 20-year-old Nicolas, had a similar battle in the men’s race. Though he was never far from the front, he led only on the final lap, eventually out-sprinting German Paul Schehl into second place, with Dutchman Rens Teunissen van Manen winning the kick for third place.
For unbeatable coverage across road, gravel and tech, subscribe to Cyclingnews. You'll get comprehensive race coverage of La Vuelta a España, subscriber-exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.
Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.
Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.