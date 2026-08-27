UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Sister and brother Monique and Nicolas Halter take double gold in the U23 short course

The Swiss cycling team kept it in the family on Thursday, siblings Monique and Nicholas Halter winning the women’s and men’s under-23 short course rainbow jerseys, and taking the country’s second and third gold medals of the championships.

Monique was off first in the women’s race after a race-long battle royal in which the top 16 riders began the final lap within 10 seconds of each other. The race came down to a four-woman sprint, Halter edging British rider Bethany-Ann Jackson into second place.

USA’s representative, Makena Kellerman, won the battle for the bronze medal, just about beating Denmark’s Julie Lillelund, the leading four women separated by one second.

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Her younger brother, 20-year-old Nicolas, had a similar battle in the men’s race. Though he was never far from the front, he led only on the final lap, eventually out-sprinting German Paul Schehl into second place, with Dutchman Rens Teunissen van Manen winning the kick for third place.

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