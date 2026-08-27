UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Sister and brother Monique and Nicolas Halter take double gold in the U23 short course

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The siblings won their respective sprints as Switzerland dominate

Nicolas and Monique Halter celebrate joint victory as Switzerland win women&#039;s and men&#039;s U23 short course XCC titles at the Mountain bike world championships.(Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The Swiss cycling team kept it in the family on Thursday, siblings Monique and Nicholas Halter winning the women’s and men’s under-23 short course rainbow jerseys, and taking the country’s second and third gold medals of the championships.

Monique was off first in the women’s race after a race-long battle royal in which the top 16 riders began the final lap within 10 seconds of each other. The race came down to a four-woman sprint, Halter edging British rider Bethany-Ann Jackson into second place.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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