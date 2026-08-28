Did dehydration play a role in Tadej Pogačar's failed solo move at Vuelta a España? World champion says no but was denied a bottle and has a few fuelling fails to his name

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Slovenian has come unstuck due to fuelling and hydration in the past, but says this was not the case on stage 6

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates XRG - Red Leader Jersey cools down during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 4 a 104.8km from Andorra la Vella to Andorra la Vella / #UCIWT / on August 25, 2026 in Andorra la Vella, Andorra. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Pogačar cooling himself down with a bidon during this year's Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar has downplayed a potential lack of hydration playing a role in Enric Mas catching him on stage 6 of the Vuelta a España, after a rare mistake saw his solo move fail to come off.

Attacking away solo on the last climb, it looked for all money like Pogačar was going to ride the final 24km on his own, but 4km later it was Mas who had shockingly ended the chances of that by bridging across at a rapid rate of knots.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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