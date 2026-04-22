Unbound Gravel 200 past winners

Race-histories
By published

Men's and women's champions from 2006-2025

Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) after winning Unbound 200 2025
Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) after winning Unbound Gravel 200 in 2025 (Image credit: Josh Croxton/Future)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Past winners Unbound Gravel 200 - men

Year

Rider Name

2025

Cameron Jones

2024

Lachlan Morton

2023

Keegan Swenson

2022

Ivar Slik

2021

Ian Boswell

2020

Race cancelled

2019

Colin Strickland

2018

Ted King

2017

Mat Stephens

2016

Ted King

2015

Yuri Hauswald

2014

Brian Jensen

2013

Dan Hughes

2012

Dan Hughes

2011

Dan Hughes

2010

Corey Godfrey

2009

Michael Marchand

2008

Cameron Chambers

2007

Steve Guetzelman

2006

Dan Hughes

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Past winners Unbound Gravel 200 - women

Year

Rider Name

2025

Karolina Migoń

2024

Rosa Klöser

2023

Carolin Schiff

2022

Sofia Gomez Villafañe

2021

Lauren De Crescenzo

2020

Race Cancelled

2019

Amity Rockwell

2018

Kaitlin Keough

2017

Alison Tetrick

2016

Amanda Nauman

2015

Amanda Nauman

2014

Rebecca Rusch

2013

Rebecca Rusch

2012

Rebecca Rusch

2011

Betsy Shogren

2010

Emily Brock

2009

N/A

2008

Kristen High

2007

Leslie Hiemenz

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.