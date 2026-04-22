Unbound Gravel 200 past winners
Men's and women's champions from 2006-2025
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Year
Rider Name
2025
Cameron Jones
2024
Lachlan Morton
2023
Keegan Swenson
2022
Ivar Slik
2021
Ian Boswell
2020
Race cancelled
2019
Colin Strickland
2018
Ted King
2017
Mat Stephens
2016
Ted King
2015
Yuri Hauswald
2014
Brian Jensen
2013
Dan Hughes
2012
Dan Hughes
2011
Dan Hughes
2010
Corey Godfrey
2009
Michael Marchand
2008
Cameron Chambers
2007
Steve Guetzelman
2006
Dan Hughes
Year
Rider Name
2025
Karolina Migoń
2024
Rosa Klöser
2023
Carolin Schiff
2022
Sofia Gomez Villafañe
2021
Lauren De Crescenzo
2020
Race Cancelled
2019
Amity Rockwell
2018
Kaitlin Keough
2017
Alison Tetrick
2016
Amanda Nauman
2015
Amanda Nauman
2014
Rebecca Rusch
2013
Rebecca Rusch
2012
Rebecca Rusch
2011
Betsy Shogren
2010
Emily Brock
2009
N/A
2008
Kristen High
2007
Leslie Hiemenz
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Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.
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