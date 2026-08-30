UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Nael Rouffiac wins men's U23 XCO race with attack two laps out from line

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French rider escapes to claim title ahead of compatriot Alix Andre Gallis with Swiss rider Nicolas Halter third

Nael Rouffiac celebrates winning the under-23 Cross-country Olympic (XCO) world title
Nael Rouffiac celebrates winning the under-23 Cross-country Olympic (XCO) world title (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Nael Rouffiac pulled out a gap on the fifth lap of seven to hold firm to the line in Vale di Sole to claim the U23 men's title at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.

After 1:17:20 of racing the 20-year-old French rider clinched the rainbow jersey with a nine second gap to his compatriot Alix Andre Gallis. At 13 seconds back it was Swiss rider Nicolas Halter in third, who won the short-track.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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