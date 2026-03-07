Strade Bianche Women: Elise Chabbey lands surprise victory in electric conclusion to a thriller in Tuscany

Elise Chabbey (FDJ United-Suez) won the women's Strade Bianche in a sprint of four riders, beating Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) to the line through the streets of Siena. Franzi Koch (FDJ United-Suez) rounded out the podium by holding off Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ).

A first move by Chabbey and Dominika Włodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ) went on the first passage of Le Tolfe but was caught by a small group with 40km to go. There were attacks aplenty, but eventually, nine riders entered Le Tolfe together.

Niewiadoma-Phinney and Longo Borghini attacked side-by-side on the steep climb and got a gap. Pieterse made her way back soon after the gravel sector, but the three riders did not work together well and were caught by Chabbey, Magdeleine Vallieres (EF Education-Oatly), Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), and Koch 6km from the finish.

Monica Trinca Colonel (Liv AlUla Jayco) joined from behind just inside 5km to go, and since all attacks on the run-in to Siena were quickly neutralised, eight riders started the final kilometre. Vallieres accelerated with 800 metres to go, and on the Via Santa Caterina climb, Niewiadoma-Phinney and Longo Borghini again attacked side-by-side.

Chabbey and Koch clawed their way back to their wheels, and after a move by Koch on the narrow streets, Chabbey could get into first position and hold off Niewiadoma-Phinney to win.

More to follow

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling