Strade Bianche Women: Elise Chabbey lands surprise victory in electric conclusion to a thriller in Tuscany

FDJ-United-SUEZ rider beats former teammate Kasia Niewiadoma, with Fanziska Koch third

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Team FDJ United - SUEZ celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Kasia Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto during to the 12th Strade Bianche Donne 2026 a 133km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Elise Chabbey (FDJ United-Suez) won the women's Strade Bianche in a sprint of four riders, beating Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) to the line through the streets of Siena. Franzi Koch (FDJ United-Suez) rounded out the podium by holding off Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ).

A first move by Chabbey and Dominika Włodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ) went on the first passage of Le Tolfe but was caught by a small group with 40km to go. There were attacks aplenty, but eventually, nine riders entered Le Tolfe together.

