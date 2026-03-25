Wout van Aert confirmed as non-starter for E3 Saxo Classic

Speculation that Wout van Aert might become a late addition to the line-up for the E3 Saxo Classic has been ended by Visma-Lease a Bike on Wednesday, after the squad published their full line-up and he was not part of it.

Third last Saturday in Milan-San Remo, Van Aert's impressive past strike rate at Friday's tough cobbled Classic and his current form had led to rumours he might be present this year.

Van Aert is a double winner of the E3 Saxo Classic, in 2022 and 2023, and has been a four-time podium finisher in the last six editions, with a second place in 2019 and a third place in 2024.

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However, when Visma-Lease a Bike published their team for E3, the 31-year-old was not on the list, with Christophe Laporte, second in 2022, the headline name and getting the number 1 bib.

It remains unclear whether Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) will take part after his injury in San Remo's big crash last Saturday, although he is still down as an official starter. A final decision is expected soon.

Meanwhile, Van Aert is next set to race in In Flanders Fields, formerly known as Gent-Wevelgem, on Sunday.

🇧🇪 #E3SaxoClassicTime for E3 Saxo Classic. Let’s go 🔥This is our squad 🐝 pic.twitter.com/r2LzRANJLGMarch 25, 2026

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