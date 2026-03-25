Wout van Aert confirmed as non-starter for E3 Saxo Classic
Former double winner will not be part of Visma-Lease a Bike line-up on Friday
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Speculation that Wout van Aert might become a late addition to the line-up for the E3 Saxo Classic has been ended by Visma-Lease a Bike on Wednesday, after the squad published their full line-up and he was not part of it.
Third last Saturday in Milan-San Remo, Van Aert's impressive past strike rate at Friday's tough cobbled Classic and his current form had led to rumours he might be present this year.
Van Aert is a double winner of the E3 Saxo Classic, in 2022 and 2023, and has been a four-time podium finisher in the last six editions, with a second place in 2019 and a third place in 2024.Article continues below
However, when Visma-Lease a Bike published their team for E3, the 31-year-old was not on the list, with Christophe Laporte, second in 2022, the headline name and getting the number 1 bib.
It remains unclear whether Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) will take part after his injury in San Remo's big crash last Saturday, although he is still down as an official starter. A final decision is expected soon.
Meanwhile, Van Aert is next set to race in In Flanders Fields, formerly known as Gent-Wevelgem, on Sunday.
🇧🇪 #E3SaxoClassicTime for E3 Saxo Classic. Let’s go 🔥This is our squad 🐝 pic.twitter.com/r2LzRANJLGMarch 25, 2026
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Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
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