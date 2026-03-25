Wout van Aert confirmed as non-starter for E3 Saxo Classic

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Former double winner will not be part of Visma-Lease a Bike line-up on Friday

E3 Harelbeke 2023: Wout van Aert takes the win
E3 Harelbeke 2023: Wout van Aert takes the win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speculation that Wout van Aert might become a late addition to the line-up for the E3 Saxo Classic has been ended by Visma-Lease a Bike on Wednesday, after the squad published their full line-up and he was not part of it.

Third last Saturday in Milan-San Remo, Van Aert's impressive past strike rate at Friday's tough cobbled Classic and his current form had led to rumours he might be present this year.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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