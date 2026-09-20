Tour of Slovakia: Lennert Van Eetvelt fends off rising star Henrique Bravo to clinch overall title with victory on final stage summit finish

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Jaime Meehan rounds out the final day's podium but Maxime Decomble clinches final spot on overall podium

NARVIK, NORWAY - AUGUST 16: Lennert Van Eetvelt of Belgium and Team Lotto Intermarche on second place poses on the podium ceremony after the 13th Arctic Race of Norway 2026, Stage 4 a 190.5km stage from Sortland to Narvik 270m on August 16, 2026 in Narvik, Norway. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Lennert Van Eetvelt on the podium at the recent Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarché) claimed a double success on the final day of the Tour of Slovakia, winning stage 5 and with it sealing the overall title.

The Belgian had taken the overall lead with his stage 3 victory but the summit finish at Král'ova Hol'a – measuring 12.6km at an average gradient of 8.7% – represented a mammoth climbing test to decide the race on the final day.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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