Swipe to scroll horizontally Danilith Nokere Koerse Women 2025 Date March 18, 2026 Distance 133.3km Start location/time Deinze/10:35 CET Finish location/time Nokere/13:30 CET Category Pro Series 2025 Nokere Koerse Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)

Nokere Koerse Women 2026 information

The seventh edition of the women's Nokere Koerse brings the peloton 133.3 kilometres from Deinze to Nokere and an explosive uphill sprint to the line.

The Spring Classic includes 22 cobbled sectors and ten climbs,, although organisers reversed the direction of the final climb to avoid the sharp turn on cobbles that was deemed too dangerous.

Last year, Marta Lach (SD Worx-ProTime) out-paced Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) and Linda Zanetti (Uno-X) to claim the victory.

2026 Nokere Koerse women route

Image 1 of 2 Profile of the 2026 Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Nokere Koerse) Map of the 2026 Nokere Koerse Women (Image credit: Nokere Koerse)

Rolling out from Deinze, the Nokere Koerse for Women heads southeast along the N35 to Lozer for the start of the first short loop that takes in the first ascent of Lange Ast before turning off the circuit and heading for a larger loop to the south.

This section includes three climbs at Hellestraat, Holstraa, the Petegemberg (named after retired Classics star Peter van Petegem, who lives nearby), and at Pareelstraat.

The race then hits the Nokereberg for the first time with 69km to go, bringing the riders back to the Lange Ast climb and then returning to Nokere for a final lap and a mad dash to the line.

2026 Nokere Koerse Women - Climbs and Cobbles

Swipe to scroll horizontally Type Section Distance raced (km) Distance remaining Cobbles 1 Lange Aststraat 14.2 119.1 Climb 1 Lange Ast 14.9 118.4 Cobbles 2 Huiseplein 15.9 117.4 Cobbles 3 Doorn 20.6 112.7 Cobbles 4 Lededorp 22.4 110.9 Cobbles 5 Huisepontweg 23.1 110.2 Cobbles 6 Varent 39.8 93.5 Climb 2 Hellestraat 46.3 87 Climb 3 Holstraat 50.7 82.6 Climb 4 Petegemberg 55.5 77.8 Climb 5 Pareelstraat 57.9 75.4 Cobbles 7 Nokeredorpstraat 63.1 70.2 Climb 6 Nokereberg 64.2 69.1 Cobbles 8 Herlegemstraat 67.1 66.2 Cobbles 9 Lange Aststraat 81.4 51.9 Climb 7 Lange Ast 82.1 51.2 Cobbles 10 Huiseplein 83.2 50.1 Cobbles 11 Doorn 87.9 45.4 Cobbles 12 Lededorp 89.6 43.7 Cobbles 13 Huisepontweg 90.4 42.9 Cobbles 14 Nokeredorpstraat 94.4 38.9 Climb 8 Nokereberg 95.5 37.8 Cobbles 15 Herlegemstraat 98.4 34.9 Cobbles 16 Lange Aststraat 112.7 20.6 Climb 9 Lange Ast 113.4 19.9 Cobbles 17 Huiseplein 114.4 18.9 Cobbles 18 Doorn 119.2 14.1 Cobbles 19 Lededorp 120.9 12.4 Cobbles 20 Huisepontweg 121.7 11.6 Cobbles 21 Hoevestraat 123.9 9.4 Cobbles 22 Herlegemstraat 129.3 4 Climb 10 Waregemsestraat 133.3 0

Nokere Koerse Women 2026 start list

Nokere Koerse Women past winners