Nokere Koerse Women 2026

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 19 Marta Lach of Poland and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 6th Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 Womens Elite a 132km one day race from Deinze to Nokere on March 19 2025 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Marta Lach won Nokere Koerse Women in 2025
Danilith Nokere Koerse Women 2025

Date

March 18, 2026

Distance

133.3km

Start location/time

Deinze/10:35 CET

Finish location/time

Nokere/13:30 CET

Category

Pro Series

2025 Nokere Koerse

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)

Nokere Koerse Women 2026 information

Last year, Marta Lach (SD Worx-ProTime) out-paced Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) and Linda Zanetti (Uno-X) to claim the victory.

2026 Nokere Koerse women route

Route information for 2026 Nokere Koerse Women
Profile of the 2026 Nokere Koerse

Rolling out from Deinze, the Nokere Koerse for Women heads southeast along the N35 to Lozer for the start of the first short loop that takes in the first ascent of Lange Ast before turning off the circuit and heading for a larger loop to the south.

This section includes three climbs at Hellestraat, Holstraa, the Petegemberg (named after retired Classics star Peter van Petegem, who lives nearby), and at Pareelstraat.

The race then hits the Nokereberg for the first time with 69km to go, bringing the riders back to the Lange Ast climb and then returning to Nokere for a final lap and a mad dash to the line.

2026 Nokere Koerse Women - Climbs and Cobbles

Type

Section

Distance raced (km)

Distance remaining

Cobbles 1

Lange Aststraat

14.2

119.1

Climb 1

Lange Ast

14.9

118.4

Cobbles 2

Huiseplein

15.9

117.4

Cobbles 3

Doorn

20.6

112.7

Cobbles 4

Lededorp

22.4

110.9

Cobbles 5

Huisepontweg

23.1

110.2

Cobbles 6

Varent

39.8

93.5

Climb 2

Hellestraat

46.3

87

Climb 3

Holstraat

50.7

82.6

Climb 4

Petegemberg

55.5

77.8

Climb 5

Pareelstraat

57.9

75.4

Cobbles 7

Nokeredorpstraat

63.1

70.2

Climb 6

Nokereberg

64.2

69.1

Cobbles 8

Herlegemstraat

67.1

66.2

Cobbles 9

Lange Aststraat

81.4

51.9

Climb 7

Lange Ast

82.1

51.2

Cobbles 10

Huiseplein

83.2

50.1

Cobbles 11

Doorn

87.9

45.4

Cobbles 12

Lededorp

89.6

43.7

Cobbles 13

Huisepontweg

90.4

42.9

Cobbles 14

Nokeredorpstraat

94.4

38.9

Climb 8

Nokereberg

95.5

37.8

Cobbles 15

Herlegemstraat

98.4

34.9

Cobbles 16

Lange Aststraat

112.7

20.6

Climb 9

Lange Ast

113.4

19.9

Cobbles 17

Huiseplein

114.4

18.9

Cobbles 18

Doorn

119.2

14.1

Cobbles 19

Lededorp

120.9

12.4

Cobbles 20

Huisepontweg

121.7

11.6

Cobbles 21

Hoevestraat

123.9

9.4

Cobbles 22

Herlegemstraat

129.3

4

Climb 10

Waregemsestraat

133.3

0

Nokere Koerse Women 2026 start list

Nokere Koerse Women past winners

Year

Winner

2025

Marta Lach (Pol) SD Worx-Protime

2024

Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime