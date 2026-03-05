Nokere Koerse Women 2026
Date
March 18, 2026
Distance
133.3km
Start location/time
Deinze/10:35 CET
Finish location/time
Nokere/13:30 CET
Category
Pro Series
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)
Nokere Koerse Women 2026 information
The seventh edition of the women's Nokere Koerse brings the peloton 133.3 kilometres from Deinze to Nokere and an explosive uphill sprint to the line.
The Spring Classic includes 22 cobbled sectors and ten climbs,, although organisers reversed the direction of the final climb to avoid the sharp turn on cobbles that was deemed too dangerous.
Last year, Marta Lach (SD Worx-ProTime) out-paced Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) and Linda Zanetti (Uno-X) to claim the victory.
2026 Nokere Koerse women route
Rolling out from Deinze, the Nokere Koerse for Women heads southeast along the N35 to Lozer for the start of the first short loop that takes in the first ascent of Lange Ast before turning off the circuit and heading for a larger loop to the south.
This section includes three climbs at Hellestraat, Holstraa, the Petegemberg (named after retired Classics star Peter van Petegem, who lives nearby), and at Pareelstraat.
The race then hits the Nokereberg for the first time with 69km to go, bringing the riders back to the Lange Ast climb and then returning to Nokere for a final lap and a mad dash to the line.
2026 Nokere Koerse Women - Climbs and Cobbles
Type
Section
Distance raced (km)
Distance remaining
Cobbles 1
Lange Aststraat
14.2
119.1
Climb 1
Lange Ast
14.9
118.4
Cobbles 2
Huiseplein
15.9
117.4
Cobbles 3
Doorn
20.6
112.7
Cobbles 4
Lededorp
22.4
110.9
Cobbles 5
Huisepontweg
23.1
110.2
Cobbles 6
Varent
39.8
93.5
Climb 2
Hellestraat
46.3
87
Climb 3
Holstraat
50.7
82.6
Climb 4
Petegemberg
55.5
77.8
Climb 5
Pareelstraat
57.9
75.4
Cobbles 7
Nokeredorpstraat
63.1
70.2
Climb 6
Nokereberg
64.2
69.1
Cobbles 8
Herlegemstraat
67.1
66.2
Cobbles 9
Lange Aststraat
81.4
51.9
Climb 7
Lange Ast
82.1
51.2
Cobbles 10
Huiseplein
83.2
50.1
Cobbles 11
Doorn
87.9
45.4
Cobbles 12
Lededorp
89.6
43.7
Cobbles 13
Huisepontweg
90.4
42.9
Cobbles 14
Nokeredorpstraat
94.4
38.9
Climb 8
Nokereberg
95.5
37.8
Cobbles 15
Herlegemstraat
98.4
34.9
Cobbles 16
Lange Aststraat
112.7
20.6
Climb 9
Lange Ast
113.4
19.9
Cobbles 17
Huiseplein
114.4
18.9
Cobbles 18
Doorn
119.2
14.1
Cobbles 19
Lededorp
120.9
12.4
Cobbles 20
Huisepontweg
121.7
11.6
Cobbles 21
Hoevestraat
123.9
9.4
Cobbles 22
Herlegemstraat
129.3
4
Climb 10
Waregemsestraat
133.3
0
Nokere Koerse Women 2026 start list
Nokere Koerse Women past winners
Year
Winner
2025
Marta Lach (Pol) SD Worx-Protime
2024
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime