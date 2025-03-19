Nokere Koerse Women: Marta Lach wins in tight uphill finish

SD Worx-Protime rider came around Lara Gillespie and Linda Zanetti in the final few metres

Marta Lach of SD Worx-Protime celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the &#039;Nokere Koerse&#039; one day cycling race for women elite, 134km from Deinze to Nokere, on Wednesday 19 March 2025.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Marta Lach (SD Worx-Protime) celebrates as she crosses the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marta Lach (SD Worx-Protime) sprinted to victory in Nokere Koerse, grinding up the dragging, uphill finish to take her first win for her new team.

The Polish rider just came around Linda Zanetti (Uno-X Mobility) in the final few metres, with the Swiss rider taking second as Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) came up fast to take third.

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 19 LR Lara Gillespie of Ireland and Team UAE Team ADQ race winner Marta Lach of Poland and Team SD Worx Protime and Linda Zanetti of Switzerland and Team UnoX Mobility sprint at finish line during the 6th Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 Womens Elite a 132km one day race from Deinze to Nokere on March 19 2025 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Lara Gillespie of UAE Team ADQ (left) would settle for second as race winner Marta Lach of SD Worx-Protime surges at the line, and Linda Zanetti of Uno-X Mobility takes third on far right(Image credit: Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
