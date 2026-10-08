Isaac del Toro reveals mystery knee pain ahead of trying to defend Pogačar's Il Lombardia streak alongside World Champion Brandon McNulty for UAE

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Mexican star says 'After the travel, I started to have some troubles. I don't know why' before Gran Piemonte on Thursday

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia - Polka dot Mountain Jersey and stage winner Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrate at finish line during the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 2 a 168.5km stage from Tarragona to Barcelona 109m / #UCIWT / on July 05, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite going without their talisman Tadej Pogačar for the final Monument of the season at Il Lombardia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG will still be starting with one of the strongest lineups, led by new World Champion Brandon McNulty and Mexican star Isaac del Toro.

The latter was fifth on debut last season, while the US rider hasn't raced the Autumn Classic since 2021, when he supported the Slovenian en route to his first of five consecutive wins, matching Fausto Coppi's 72-year-old record just 12 months ago.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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